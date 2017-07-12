Norway woman charged with murder of husband 'withdrew restraining order'

A police technician at the scene on Tuesday night. Photo: Audun Braastad / NTB scanpix

A woman from Oslo who has been arrested and charged with the murder of her husband was granted a restraining order against him but withdrew it.

The woman, who is in her 40s, is charged with killing her husband in the Grefsen neighbourhood of Oslo on Tuesday evening, reports newspaper Dagbladet.

Neither the woman or the man, who was in his thirties, have previous convictions, but the woman reported the man for violence twice in 2014, reports the newspaper.

“One report was withdrawn and the other was dismissed due to insufficient evidence. The woman was granted a restraining order, but withdrew it,” Kjetil Moen, acting head of the serious crime department at Oslo Police, said according to the report.

The woman is scheduled to appear before court Thursday with a view to being placed in custody.

She refused to be questioned by police on Tuesday night, reports Dagbladet.

Moen said that police were engaged in dialogue regarding interrogation with the woman and her lawyer.

Mette Yvonne Larsen, the lawyer for the woman, told Dagbladet that it was not yet possible to say how the woman would plead in relation to the charge.

The lawyer told news agency NTB that her client would cooperate with police.

The stabbing in Grefsing in Oslo was reported on Tuesday night to police, who spoke to one of the woman’s two teenage sons.

One of the woman’s sons witnessed part of the stabbing, according to Dagbladet’s report.

The victim was alive when police and ambulance services arrived at the scene, but was declared dead shortly after.

Grefsen. Det har vært en knivstikking i en leilighet. En person død av skadene. Saken etterforskes som et drap. En person er pågrepet. — OPS Politiet Oslo (@oslopolitiops) July 11, 2017

According to a report by newspaper VG, the man was a Gambian national with no known family in Norway who was working in Oslo.

Police declined to go into further details relating to the couple’s marriage, but confirmed to Dagbladet that they were married “some years ago” and certainly before 2014.

“They lived together for three years after the reports [against the man by the woman, ed.], so we must look at the woman’s explanation before we can draw conclusions,” Moen told Dagbladet.

READ MORE: All the news from Oslo