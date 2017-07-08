Advertisement

Norway's 'troll penis' rock re-erected

AFP
news@thelocal.no
8 July 2017
10:10 CEST+02:00
trollpikkentroll penis

Share this article

Norway's 'troll penis' rock re-erected
Contruction workers securing the rock on Friday. Photo: Torstein Bøe/NTB Scanpix
AFP
news@thelocal.no
8 July 2017
10:10 CEST+02:00
Norway's "troll penis" -- a phallic-looking rock formation that made international headlines after it was apparently lopped off by unknown vandals -- was standing back up to attention as of Friday.
With the help of some scaffolding, the rude-looking protuberance -- weighing in at about 12 tonnes -- was hoisted up and then securely fastened to the cliff-face from which it had previously jutted in southwest Norway, television images showed.
 
"Trollpikken" was discovered at the foot of its usual position two weeks ago, with grooves in the rock that pointed to an act of vandalism.
 
A crowdfunding site quickly raised the 227,000 kroner ($27,000) needed to restore it to its former glory.
 
 
Despite the rock formation's new-found notoriety, tourists will have to wait another week to go and gawp at Trollpikken, in order to give the glue, cement and metal fastenings time to seal properly.
 
Norwegian police have questioned a suspect over the incident.
trollpikkentroll penis

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Where to shop, eat, and drink when you visit Gothenburg

Gothenburg is Sweden’s hidden design gem, with some of the best shopping available – plus dozens of hip cafés, restaurants, and bars. Local creative Ali Davoodi shares his insider tips for how to get the most out of a visit.

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Master the art of property investing with a Rich Dad Education

The Nordic way: 'We must trust each other’

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

Related articles

'Troll's Penis' to be re-erected in Norway
Advertisement

More news

Norway asylum agency posts marked drop in arrivals

Norway cull of 2000 reindeer 'sign of panic': researcher

Half a million Norwegians forced to save water
Advertisement

Norway man uses wheelbarrow as robbery vehicle, gets arrested

Rare owl sightings soar in Norway’s Hedmark County

Norway police receive reports of hate crimes after Pride

Norwegian authorities to put down violent swan
Advertisement
2,334 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Norway's 'troll penis' rock re-erected
  2. Half a million Norwegians forced to save water
  3. Norway cull of 2000 reindeer 'sign of panic': researcher
  4. Norway asylum agency posts marked drop in arrivals
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/06
Creative writer for Oslo travel guide
06/04
English speaking expats in Hamar
28/03
Do you commute regularly to London?
23/02
French Home + Holiday let for sale
09/02
Aberdeen Scotland ACCOMMODATION
16/01
Comedy Hypnotist
View all notices
Advertisement