Norway man uses wheelbarrow as robbery vehicle, gets arrested

A 22-year-old man wearing a balaclava and carrying a knife has been arrested on suspicion of multiple break-ins in the town of Langesund in Telemark County.

The man was stopped with a wheelbarrow full of stolen goods, reports news agency NTB.

Police received reports just after 3am Wednesday of a man transporting stolen goods in a wheelbarrow, according to the report.

Prior to this, just after midnight, a resident in the town encountered a thief in his home after being woken by noises from inside the house.

The thief, who was wearing a balaclava and holding a knife, fled after being disturbed, reports NTB.

“It is not normal to wander around with a wheelbarrow containing both a chainsaw and hedge trimmer at three at night, so we were tipped off,” operation leader Vidar Aaltvedt of Police District South East told NTB.

The 22-year-old was arrested at around 3am and will be interviewed by police on Wednesday.

Stolen goods found in the wheelbarrow were primarily gardening equipment stolen from sheds or garages, but other goods were also found by police, according to the report.

“Even though he didn’t use the knife, he didn’t take it inside the house for nothing,” Aaltvedt told NTB.

Police were on Wednesday morning unable to confirm how many properties had been broken into and are working on finding the owners of the stolen goods.

Residents in the area have been advised to check their property.

Aaltvedt noted that some time passed between the first sighting of the man and his arrest.

“He may have carried out several break-ins and left goods in other places,” he said.

The 22-year-old is known to police and has previously committed other break-ins.

READ ALSO: Burglars in Norway steal horses' tails