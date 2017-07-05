Advertisement

Norway man uses wheelbarrow as robbery vehicle, gets arrested

The Local
news@thelocal.no
5 July 2017
13:02 CEST+02:00
break-inrobberycrime

Share this article

Norway man uses wheelbarrow as robbery vehicle, gets arrested
Photo: nata-sabyna/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.no
5 July 2017
13:02 CEST+02:00
A 22-year-old man wearing a balaclava and carrying a knife has been arrested on suspicion of multiple break-ins in the town of Langesund in Telemark County.

The man was stopped with a wheelbarrow full of stolen goods, reports news agency NTB.

Police received reports just after 3am Wednesday of a man transporting stolen goods in a wheelbarrow, according to the report.

Prior to this, just after midnight, a resident in the town encountered a thief in his home after being woken by noises from inside the house.

The thief, who was wearing a balaclava and holding a knife, fled after being disturbed, reports NTB.

“It is not normal to wander around with a wheelbarrow containing both a chainsaw and hedge trimmer at three at night, so we were tipped off,” operation leader Vidar Aaltvedt of Police District South East told NTB.

The 22-year-old was arrested at around 3am and will be interviewed by police on Wednesday.

Stolen goods found in the wheelbarrow were primarily gardening equipment stolen from sheds or garages, but other goods were also found by police, according to the report.

“Even though he didn’t use the knife, he didn’t take it inside the house for nothing,” Aaltvedt told NTB.

Police were on Wednesday morning unable to confirm how many properties had been broken into and are working on finding the owners of the stolen goods.

Residents in the area have been advised to check their property.

Aaltvedt noted that some time passed between the first sighting of the man and his arrest.

“He may have carried out several break-ins and left goods in other places,” he said.

The 22-year-old is known to police and has previously committed other break-ins.

READ ALSO: Burglars in Norway steal horses' tails

break-inrobberycrime

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Where to shop, eat, and drink when you visit Gothenburg

Gothenburg is Sweden’s hidden design gem, with some of the best shopping available – plus dozens of hip cafés, restaurants, and bars. Local creative Ali Davoodi shares his insider tips for how to get the most out of a visit.

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Master the art of property investing with a Rich Dad Education

The Nordic way: 'We must trust each other’

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

Related articles

Norway finds counterfeits of new banknotes

Norwegian jewellery shop staff threatened with gun during raid

Can CCTV curb drug runs between Sweden and Norway?

Oslo man steals electric car, gets caught when battery dies

Beggars leaving Norway after documentary film: reports

Norway arrests 40 young people in organised crime raid

Prison sentence for axe attacker on Norwegian woman in Sweden

Romanian woman charged with raping 12-year-old boy in Norway
Advertisement

More news

Half a million Norwegians forced to save water

Rare owl sightings soar in Norway’s Hedmark County

Norway police receive reports of hate crimes after Pride
Advertisement

Norwegian authorities to put down violent swan

Breivik files prison case to European rights court: lawyer

Norway police ban both right-wing and counter demos

Chaos at Oslo Airport as passengers forced to travel without luggage
Advertisement
2,308 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Norway PM Solberg cuts off interview after China dissident question
  2. Norway police receive reports of hate crimes after Pride
  3. Norwegian authorities to put down violent swan
  4. Rare owl sightings soar in Norway’s Hedmark County
  5. Norway man uses wheelbarrow as robbery vehicle, gets arrested
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/06
Creative writer for Oslo travel guide
06/04
English speaking expats in Hamar
28/03
Do you commute regularly to London?
23/02
French Home + Holiday let for sale
09/02
Aberdeen Scotland ACCOMMODATION
16/01
Comedy Hypnotist
View all notices
Advertisement