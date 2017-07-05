Advertisement

Airbnb sees strong growth in Norway

5 July 2017
16:33 CEST+02:00
Photo: Jon Olav Nesvold / NTB scanpix
The number of Norwegian holiday homes rented on shared economy site Airbnb has increased by 58 percent over the last year, according to the company.

Over 22,000 properties were live on the website in June, according to Airbnb figures sent to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

The Norwegian Hospitality Association (NHO Reiseliv) told the broadcaster that it is positive about the apparent growth in the platform and increased options for holidaymakers.

“Things are going quite well for Norwegian tourism and there is a strong increase in foreign guests in Norway. The growth of things like accommodation options in tourism is also very positive,” Ingjerd Sælid Gilhus of NHO Reiseliv told NRK.

Recent Oslo University research has also suggested that Airbnb can increase tourism in Norway, reports the broadcaster.

But Gilhus added that it was important for Norwegian authorities to be able to properly regulate the accommodation-sharing service.

“Information should be sent to authorities so that it is easier to calculate how much should be paid in taxes and fees, and to give a broad idea of how many overnight stays we are actually looking at,” she said.

Although Airbnb provided NRK with its figures, it has not answered the broadcaster’s follow-up questions on them, according to the report.

But the company said earlier this year that it was prepared to discuss tax rules for its users with politicians worldwide.

Gilhus said that this year’s summer season was likely to be more difficult for traditional accommodation providers such as hotels.

Increasing numbers of foreign tourists are now choosing options other than traditional package-style holidays, the NHO Reiseliv executive told NRK.

“Independent travellers often make reservations themselves and plan their own trips. This can also mean that they spend longer in individual locations than typical bus tourists. That can be positive, because they then spend more money in Norway,” she said.

READ ALSO: Norwegian renters' association: Regulate Airbnb

