Advertisement

Norway police receive reports of hate crimes after Pride

The Local
news@thelocal.no
4 July 2017
12:59 CEST+02:00
pridehate crimeneo nazi

Share this article

Norway police receive reports of hate crimes after Pride
Photo: Audun Braastad / NTB scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
4 July 2017
12:59 CEST+02:00
Police in Oslo are investigating four reports of hate crime following the Pride parade in the city on Saturday.

An incident the evening prior to the parade was reported by equal rights NGO Skeiv Verden (Queer World) general secretary Susanne Øvergaard, according to a report by Dagsavisen.

Øvergaard told the newspaper that three men shouted “fucking gays” (jævla homser) as she prepared the parade route with friends.

The NGO leader alerted police after one of the men acted aggressively towards her, according to the report.

He then pushed her against a wall and threatened to rape her, Øvergaard told Dagsavisen.

"He threatened to rape me, he said he knew who I am and where I live and pointed to my apartment block," she said.

The newspaper also reports two other separate physical attacks on participants before and after the parade.

The far-right Nordic Resistance Movement (Den nordiske motstandsbevegelsen, DNM), which earlier this year planned a demonstration called “Crush the Homo Lobby” (Knus homolobbyen), has also been reported to police for burning the Pride flag at Oslo Central Station, reports Blikk Nett.

A video was posted to Facebook by the group in which the flag is stolen and then burned, according to the report.

First Officer Monica Lillebakken of the Oslo Police hate crime section confirmed to Dagsavisen that four hate crimes had been reported after Pride.

“We take the incidents that were reported to us seriously and they will be prioritised. Nobody should be subjected to criminal acts because of who they are,” she said.

According to an Oslo Police report on hate crime, three times as many hate crimes were reports in 2016 compared to 2013 and more than in any other year, reports news agency NTB.

Lillebakken told broadcaster NRK earlier this year that 40 of the reports in 2016 had led to charges and 24 resulted in penalties.

The figures proved it was important to report crimes, Lillebakken said.

READ ALSO: Why Norway is hitting the right notes on LGBTI rights

pridehate crimeneo nazi

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Where to shop, eat, and drink when you visit Gothenburg

Gothenburg is Sweden’s hidden design gem, with some of the best shopping available – plus dozens of hip cafés, restaurants, and bars. Local creative Ali Davoodi shares his insider tips for how to get the most out of a visit.

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Master the art of property investing with a Rich Dad Education

The Nordic way: 'We must trust each other’

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

Related articles

Høie promises to reform sex change law

Norway Islamist launches anti-gay pride site

British embassy flies the rainbow flag

Equality minister booed at Oslo Pride

Norway minister to bring husband to Sochi

Death threats for lesbian Somali-Norwegian
Advertisement

More news

Rare owl sightings soar in Norway’s Hedmark County

Norwegian authorities to put down violent swan

Breivik files prison case to European rights court: lawyer
Advertisement

Norway police ban both right-wing and counter demos

Chaos at Oslo Airport as passengers forced to travel without luggage

Norway finds counterfeits of new banknotes

'Troll's Penis' to be re-erected in Norway
Advertisement
2,296 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Norway PM Solberg cuts off interview after China dissident question
  2. Norwegian authorities to put down violent swan
  3. Norway police receive reports of hate crimes after Pride
  4. Rare owl sightings soar in Norway’s Hedmark County
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/06
Creative writer for Oslo travel guide
06/04
English speaking expats in Hamar
28/03
Do you commute regularly to London?
23/02
French Home + Holiday let for sale
09/02
Aberdeen Scotland ACCOMMODATION
16/01
Comedy Hypnotist
View all notices
Advertisement