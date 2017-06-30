Advertisement

Breivik files prison case to European rights court: lawyer

AFP
news@thelocal.no
30 June 2017
09:33 CEST+02:00
breivik

Share this article

Breivik files prison case to European rights court: lawyer
File photo: Lise Åserud / NTB scanpix
AFP
news@thelocal.no
30 June 2017
09:33 CEST+02:00
Neo-Nazi mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in 2011 in Norway, has formally asked the European Court of Human Rights to rule on his prison conditions, which he considers "inhumane", his lawyer said Thursday.

Breivik, who says his long isolation in prison is a violation of his human rights, has exhausted all of his legal options in Norway. The country's highest court, the Supreme Court, refused to hear his appeal in early June.

His lawyer Øystein Storrvik has therefore taken the case to the Strasbourg court, arguing that the Norwegian state ought to be found guilty of violating the European Convention on Human Rights, which prohibits "inhumane" and "degrading" treatment and guarantees the right to privacy and correspondence.

The appeal, which focuses primarily on the question of isolation, was sent on Thursday, Storrvik told AFP.

The Norwegian state has rejected Breivik's claims, insisting that he has been treated as a "VIP inmate" with three well-equipped cells and regular contacts with prison officials, his lawyer and a prison-appointed visitor.

The now 38-year-old inmate, who earlier this month legally changed his name to Fjotolf Hansen, is serving a 21-year prison sentence that can be extended indefinitely.

In July 2011 Breivik, disguised as a police officer, tracked and gunned down 69 people, most of them teenagers, at a Labour Party youth camp on the island of Utøya, shortly after killing eight people in a bombing outside a government building in Oslo.

He has never expressed any remorse for committing the worst atrocity in Norway's post-war history. He said he killed his victims because they embraced multiculturalism.

READ ALSO: Norway's open values intact five years after Breivik attack

breivik

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Where to shop, eat, and drink when you visit Gothenburg

Gothenburg is Sweden’s hidden design gem, with some of the best shopping available – plus dozens of hip cafés, restaurants, and bars. Local creative Ali Davoodi shares his insider tips for how to get the most out of a visit.

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Master the art of property investing with a Rich Dad Education

The Nordic way: 'We must trust each other’

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

Related articles

Rebuffed in Norway, Breivik takes case to European rights court

Breivik’s isolation ‘not inhumane’, Norway appeals court rules

Breivik's lawyer says isolation is harming the extremist's mental health

Norway says Breivik treated 'humanely and respectfully'

Mass murderer Breivik claims prison isolation has made him 'more radical'

Norway's human rights appeal over the prison conditions of Anders Breivik – explained

Breivik 'trying to spread his ideology from prison'

Norway: Breivik more extreme now than before his attacks
Advertisement

More news

Norway police ban both right-wing and counter demos

Chaos at Oslo Airport as passengers forced to travel without luggage

Norway finds counterfeits of new banknotes
Advertisement

'Troll's Penis' to be re-erected in Norway

Oslo to get emissions-free, automated buses in 2018

Norway offers oil firms record number of Arctic blocks

Eight cars burn in latest suspected Oslo arson
Advertisement
2,297 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Chaos at Oslo Airport as passengers forced to travel without luggage
  2. Norway finds counterfeits of new banknotes
  3. In a Norwegian wood, a 22nd century library grows
  4. Recently opened: Misfornøyelsesbar, Oslo's worst bar – ever
  5. Norway police ban both right-wing and counter demos
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/06
Creative writer for Oslo travel guide
06/04
English speaking expats in Hamar
28/03
Do you commute regularly to London?
23/02
French Home + Holiday let for sale
09/02
Aberdeen Scotland ACCOMMODATION
16/01
Comedy Hypnotist
View all notices
Advertisement