Advertisement

Controversial Utøya memorial to be rethought

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.no
21 June 2017
19:01 CEST+02:00
utøyabreivik

Share this article

Controversial Utøya memorial to be rethought
Utøya. Photo: Lise Åserud / NTB scanpix
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.no
21 June 2017
19:01 CEST+02:00
Norway's government said Wednesday that a controversial memorial for the victims of Anders Behring Breivik's 2011 terrorist attack would be rethought, in order to avoid an embarrassing lawsuit by local residents.

The planned memorial, entitled "Memory Wound", would have seen a wide slit cut into a strip of land near the island of Utøya where most of Breivik's 77 victims were killed.

The project was generally approved of aesthetically, but about 20 locals, some of whom helped save lives during the massacre, sued the state to block the project, arguing it would harm the local community and landscape.

They saw the planned memorial as too invasive and too close to their homes.

In order to appease critics, Norway's Minister of Communal Affairs and Modernisation, Jan Tore Sanner, said Wednesday the project would be abandoned, and another as-yet undecided memorial would be raised on the dock where the ferry to Utøya departs.

"We have several years of debate behind us about where to place the national memorial," Sanner told a press conference.

"We hope to now be able to put a dignified end to this debate."

While the government's decision puts an end to the lawsuit, it is not certain that all of the locals will approve of the new project.

"Think of the people who will now have a memorial in their backyard," the lawyer for some of the ex-plaintiffs, Harald Stabell, told AFP.

"Imagine living with a memorial every day, when they themselves helped save some of the youngsters," he said.

READ ALSO: Utøya survivors received insufficient support, says report

Utøya was the scene of Breivik's gun rampage on July 22nd, 2011.

Disguised as a policeman, he spent more than an hour shooting at hundreds of people, most of them teenagers, gathered for a summer camp organised by the Labour Party's youth wing, killing 69 of them.

He had earlier killed eight others by blowing up a bomb outside a government building in Oslo.

The 38-year-old right-wing extremist, who recently changed his name to Fjotolf Hansen, is serving a 21-year prison sentence that can be extended indefinitely.

utøyabreivik

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Rebuffed in Norway, Breivik takes case to European rights court

Utøya survivors received insufficient support, says report

Breivik’s isolation ‘not inhumane’, Norway appeals court rules

New location proposed for contentious Utøya memorial

Breivik's lawyer says isolation is harming the extremist's mental health

Norway says Breivik treated 'humanely and respectfully'

Mass murderer Breivik claims prison isolation has made him 'more radical'

Norway's human rights appeal over the prison conditions of Anders Breivik – explained
Advertisement

More news

Norway offers oil firms record number of Arctic blocks

Eight cars burn in latest suspected Oslo arson

Norway opposition leader: secrecy over terror report is 'shame' for government
Advertisement

16-year-old pleads guilty in Norway double murder case

Arson suspected in Oslo school fire: police

Norwegian Red Cross calls for security patrols at Trolltunga

Norwegian jewellery shop staff threatened with gun during raid
Advertisement
2,270 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Norwegian Muslim plans liberal mosque in Oslo
  2. Eight cars burn in latest suspected Oslo arson
  3. Religious leaders join forces in Oslo to protect rainforests
  4. Norway offers oil firms record number of Arctic blocks
  5. Rainy Norwegian city gets wet weather every single day in June
Advertisement

Noticeboard

06/04
English speaking expats in Hamar
28/03
Do you commute regularly to London?
23/02
French Home + Holiday let for sale
09/02
Aberdeen Scotland ACCOMMODATION
16/01
Comedy Hypnotist
19/12
Holiday Apartments in Austria
View all notices
Advertisement