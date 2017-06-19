Advertisement

Norway opposition leader: secrecy over terror report is 'shame' for government

The Local
news@thelocal.no
19 June 2017
16:07 CEST+02:00
electionelectionssecurityterrorism

Share this article

Norway opposition leader: secrecy over terror report is 'shame' for government
Jonas Gahr Støre. Photo: Gorm Kallestad / NTB scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
19 June 2017
16:07 CEST+02:00
The Norwegian government’s secrecy over a terror contingency report is a break with the country’s culture of openness, says Jonas Gahr Støre, leader of the opposition Labour Party.

Støre made his comments as parliament met behind closed doors on Monday over a 2016 Norwegian General Auditor (Riksrevisjonen) report on terror contingency plans which was made confidential by Prime Minister Erna Solberg’s government.

The report stated that Norway’s police and military had insufficient capability with regard to securing public buildings, calling this a “very serious” problem.

The Norwegian General Auditor report was initially intended to be published before being made confidential by the Ministry of Defence. A summary of it was later leaked to the Dagens Næringsliv newspaper.

"I think... this secrecy is a shame for the government," Støre told NRK.

“This secrecy creates the impression that the government is trying to cover up its own problems,” the Labour leader continued.

READ ALSO: Utøya survivors received insufficient support, says report

Parliament is scheduled to hold a behind-closed-doors meeting on security and emergency response on Monday, reports the broadcaster, with MPs required to switch off mobile phones and other devices before entering the sound-proof chamber. Several floors of parliament’s Stortinget building have also been closed off.

A private parliamentary meeting of this kind has not been held for 25 years, reports NRK.

The meeting was called after the government and Defence Miniser Ine Eriksen Søreide declined to meet a parliamentary request to publish confidential parts of the audit office’s report on security of important buildings and infrastructure.

While the government says that publicising the report may put at risk Norway’s ability to defend itself militarily, opposition parties are critical of crucial contingency plans for terror being discussed behind closed doors.

“This is serious, it brings the legacy of the 22nd July [terror attacks carried out by Anders Behring Breivik, ed.] at risk. It breaks the line of openness that has been followed since 22nd July,” Støre said.

READ ALSO: Norwegian Labour Party leader promises 'big changes' in May 1st speech

Defence minister Søreide told NRK that the issue was complex.

“Security in Norway is not just objective in terms of securing buildings, but also information security. This is also about information security,” she said. 

electionelectionssecurityterrorism

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Norway to spend more on teachers, fighting sea pollution in new budget

Norway’s Progress Party strides forward in latest polls

Majority of minorities in Norway support Labour: report

Norwegian Labour Party leader promises 'big changes' in May 1st speech

Norwegian parliamentary committee fears election hacking

Norway government at risk as budget talks break down

'An earthquake': How Norway reacted to UK election

Norwegian security reassures Bruno Mars concertgoers after Manchester attack
Advertisement

More news

16-year-old pleads guilty in Norway double murder case

Arson suspected in Oslo school fire: police

Norwegian Red Cross calls for security patrols at Trolltunga
Advertisement

Norwegian jewellery shop staff threatened with gun during raid

Thousands of Norwegians asked to report their cycling routes

Norway police release 'Gangsta’s Paradise' parody in protest at reforms

Great news next spring for Norwegian 'squeeze day' lovers
Advertisement
2,239 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 16-year-old pleads guilty in Norway double murder case
  2. Norway opposition leader: secrecy over terror report is 'shame' for government
  3. Religious leaders join forces in Oslo to protect rainforests
Advertisement

Noticeboard

06/04
English speaking expats in Hamar
28/03
Do you commute regularly to London?
23/02
French Home + Holiday let for sale
09/02
Aberdeen Scotland ACCOMMODATION
16/01
Comedy Hypnotist
19/12
Holiday Apartments in Austria
View all notices
Advertisement