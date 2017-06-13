Advertisement

VIDEO: Norway makes world’s biggest chess board

The Local
news@thelocal.no
13 June 2017
11:45 CEST+02:00
Norwegian grandmaster Simen Agdestein won the world's largest scale chess match. File photo: Erlend Aas/NTB scanpix
A world record for the biggest chess board was set in the town of Brekstad in Norway’s Sør-Trøndelag region on Sunday.

The board, measuring at 6,400 square metres, hosted a match between Norwegian grandmaster Simen Agdestein and Germand rival grandmaster Niklas Hushenbeth.

Photographer Pål Åge Røstad posted spectacular drone footage of the event on Facebook on Monday.

“The record has been approved and will be in the Guinness Book of Records,” Hallgeir Grøntvedt of Ørland Cultural Centre told NRK.

Chess rivals Agdestein and Huschenbeth stood on cranes at the side of the board to move their pieces, who were all played by local people.

“We were very luck with the weather. It started to rain just as the black king was put in checkmate,” Grøntvedt told Adresseavisen.

After an hour and a half’s play on the giant board, the checkmate went to Agdestein.

“Sure, it was a bit unusual using an enormous board and a bit special, but it was a fantastic event,” the grandmaster told NRK.

“We were lifted very high up, so we had a good view. But to be honest, I mostly had the positions of the pieces in my head,” Agdestein added.

“The board was fantastic, and the view was wonderful, we could see across the fjord and it was cool with all the living pieces,” he said.

The previous Guinness record for the largest chess board stood at 5.89 square metres. 

