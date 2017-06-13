Norwegian jewellery shop staff threatened with gun during raid

Police outside the jewellery shop on the Grønlandsleiret street in Oslo. Photo: Erik Johansen / NTB scanpix

Norwegian police are looking for three people who are suspected of carrying out an armed raid on a jeweller’s shop in Oslo on Monday.

An employee of the shop was struck in the face during the raid in the Grønland area of Oslo, reports NRK.

The raid, which happened around 11am Monday, was reported to police at 11:48, according to the report.

“Two or three people came into the shop. The individual who was working there was threatened with a pistol and then tied up before the culprits disappeared,” police team leader Torgeir Brenden told NRK at the scene.

The suspects are reported to have been wearing security guard uniforms with Nokas, the name of a Norwegian security company, on them.

Police were initially unable to confirm how long the suspects remained in the shop or the value of the goods stolen.

The shop employee was freed by a shopper who entered the store after the suspects had left.

Police were then alerted to the incident.

The suspects are described by police operation leader Rune Ullsand as “two Pakistanis and an African” who spoke Norwegian, according to NRK’s report.

Police are now investigating whether any of the incident was captured by security cameras.

“We ask anyone who was near Grønlandsleiret 6 after 11am [Monday] to come forward,” Ullsand told NRK.