Advertisement

Norway police release 'Gangsta’s Paradise' parody in protest at reforms

The Local
news@thelocal.no
7 June 2017
17:54 CEST+02:00
policevideosatirerap

Share this article

Norway police release 'Gangsta’s Paradise' parody in protest at reforms
File photo: Gorm Kallestad/NTB scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
7 June 2017
17:54 CEST+02:00
A quirky music video made by Norwegian police to protest against unpopular government reforms has been released, featuring edgy shower scenes and language-bending satire.

The makers of the video, Jonathan al-Saqqa and Keyvan Rad, told broadcaster NRK that they did not expect the type of video they ended up producing when asked to participate.

“There has been at lot more censorship on our part than that of the police," al-Saqqa told NRK.

Police wished to express their frustration over government reforms reducing the number of police stations and districts.

But the police department in Skien chose an unusual method to bring their dissatisfaction with the reforms into the public domain.

The video, which is based on gangster rapper Coolio’s 1995 hit Gangsta’s Paradise, includes police reform documents being buried in a coffin and naked shower scenes, with police singing that the job is “taking them from behind”.

"There were even edgier scenes that we had to cut because it all became a bit much," al-Saqqa told NRK.

READ ALSO: Norwegian cop dances like a boss to Rihanna

The video, which is called “Close Police Reform” (a direct translation of the phrase nærpoliti-reform, by which the reforms are known), mixes the original lyrics from Coolio’s hit with Norwegian police jargon, deliberately nonsensical translations and reworked rhymes.

“Keep spending most of my life working in the Gangsta’s Paradise//They've been spending most of their lives watching TV and Hotel Paradise,” rap police officers, referring to a popular Norwegian reality TV show.

“It’s a kooky look at something that concerns us in the police – the reform, with relocation of services and people. And we want to visualise a few aspects of the reform with humour and a twinkle in our eyes,” Commanding Officer Stefan Moldvær, who had the idea for the video, told NRK.

Police made the video in their spare time.

“We want to point out that we can cope with change and that we are trying to create enthusiasm and positive feelings. We can laugh at ourselves, joke and have fun. I think it is good for people to see another side of the police,” Moldvær said.

READ ALSO: Norway's new maritime banknotes - and a hilarious accompanying video - are here

The video’s young producers said they came in for a few surprises during the making of the video.

“We’ve seen the police in a different context and it makes them seem a bit less dangerous. They’re here to help people and prevent trouble after all,” Rad told NRK.

Police district chief Kristine Fossen of the Sør-Øst district told NRK that she saw no problem with police expressing their concerns over reforms in a humorous manner.

“We as a police district and police employees face a quite demanding reform, so we must accept that some of our staff choose to take a humorous approach to it,” she said.

The video currently has over 30,000 views on YouTube since being published there Saturday and 140,000 views on NRK’s Facebook page. 

policevideosatirerap

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Surrogacy in the Nordics: understanding options and expectations

Surrogacy in in the Nordics can be complicated - or impossible. Ahead of the region's first surrogacy education conference, one parent of children born via international surrogacy looks at how Nordic citizens are handling the issue.

'Malmö is a paradise for creative people'

Introducing... the ultimate dating app for expats

8 incredible buildings that prove wood is good

Related articles

Norway investigation service considering 'Facebook police'

Reindeer police stop Norwegian far north from going Wild West

Norway officers who killed cat cleared of wrongdoing

Norway police to go back to being unarmed

Man who 'threatened' Norway police shot in Bergen

Russell Howard: 'Brexit gave legitimacy to rabid nationalism'

Norwegian policeman accused of using his position for sex

Norwegian police involved in just fourth fatal shooting in 14 years
Advertisement

More news

Thousands of Norwegians asked to report their cycling routes

Great news next spring for Norwegian 'squeeze day' lovers

All-electric ferry to navigate Norway fjords
Advertisement

Norwegian zoo shows off cute new wolf cubs

Safety issues close Oslofjord tunnel until Monday

Norwegian security reassures Bruno Mars concertgoers after Manchester attack

Norway to boost climate change defences of 'doomsday' seed vault
Advertisement
2,267 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Man who 'threatened' Norway police shot in Bergen
  2. Norway police release 'Gangsta’s Paradise' parody in protest at reforms
  3. Norway to spend more on teachers, fighting sea pollution in new budget
  4. A trip back in time: Blaafarveværket and the Cobalt Mines
  5. Thousands of Norwegians asked to report their cycling routes
Advertisement

Noticeboard

06/04
English speaking expats in Hamar
28/03
Do you commute regularly to London?
23/02
French Home + Holiday let for sale
09/02
Aberdeen Scotland ACCOMMODATION
16/01
Comedy Hypnotist
19/12
Holiday Apartments in Austria
View all notices
Advertisement