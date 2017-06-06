Advertisement

Man who 'threatened' Norway police shot in Bergen

6 June 2017
14:24 CEST+02:00
Man who 'threatened' Norway police shot in Bergen
Photo: Marit Hommedal/NTB scanpix
6 June 2017
14:24 CEST+02:00
A 36-year-old man was shot by police in the city of Bergen Tuesday morning after he threatened officers with a weapon.

Police were informed at 2am Tuesday morning that a man had been seen carrying a firearm in the city’s Møhlenpris neighbourhood, reports newspaper Bergens Tidende.

“A resident heard voices outside an apartment and saw from the window a man holding a weapon speak to another man before moving on. The witness described the weapon as a pistol,” operation leader Lars Geitle of Police District West told the newspaper.

Armed police were dispatched to the location and approached the man in the Welhavens gate street at 02:16, according to the report.

“The man threatened the patrol and pointed the weapon at them. One of the officers then fired a shot at the man, which hit him in the leg. The man was subsequently given prompt first aid by police and ambulance personnel,” Geitle said.

Police in Norway have been involved fatal shootings only four times since 2002. 

READ ALSO: Norwegian police involved in just fourth fatal shooting in 14 years

An ambulance, which had been waiting nearby, transported the man to hospital after he received first aid.

The man remained conscious after the shooting, said police. His condition was later confirmed as not critical.

He has not yet undergone police questioning.

Norway’s Police incident commissions board (Spesialenheten for politisaker) is aware of the shooting and the area has now been secured for further investigation, including by the commission, reports Bergens Tidende.

“We are awaiting officials regarding the safety element. It is not pleasant to be in a situation like this,” Geitle said.

The officer declined to confirm the type of weapon carried by the man or whether he was known to police prior to the incident.

He will be charged with making threats against police, according to the report. 

READ ALSO: Norway police involved in rare shooting

