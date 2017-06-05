Advertisement

Middle East tensions push up Norwegian oil prices

The Local
news@thelocal.no
5 June 2017
10:19 CEST+02:00
oil

Share this article

Middle East tensions push up Norwegian oil prices
Photo: Marit Hommedal/Scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
5 June 2017
10:19 CEST+02:00
North Sea oil was once again traded for more than $50 per barrel on Monday, after several Arabic states cut their ties with Qatar.
The price for North Sea Brent Crude, which serves as a benchmark price for oil worldwide, rose by around 1.4 percent to more than $50 per barrel on Monday morning, DN.no reports.
 
The increase was connected to announcements on Monday morning that Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates were to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar over 'dangers tied to terrorism and extremism.'
 
Oil investments, one of the main drivers of Norway's economy, are expected to fall for a third straight year in 2017 as companies feel the pinch from weak crude prices.
 
oil

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Surrogacy in the Nordics: understanding options and expectations

Surrogacy in in the Nordics can be complicated - or impossible. Ahead of the region's first surrogacy education conference, one parent of children born via international surrogacy looks at how Nordic citizens are handling the issue.

'Malmö is a paradise for creative people'

Introducing... the ultimate dating app for expats

8 incredible buildings that prove wood is good

Related articles

Norway to go easier on wealth fund as economy rebounds

Norway’s government ignored all advice on oil: analysis

OPINION: Why Norway’s green image is much more style than substance

How Norway's oil wealth will fend off hard times

'We produce too many oil engineers’: Norwegian engineering student rep

Norway oil fund gains €50bn euros in 'Trump rally'

Norway fund blacklists more coal groups over climate concerns

Statoil further cuts investments amid drop in oil price
Advertisement

More news

Norway’s new maritime banknotes are here

SAS and Norwegian cannot promise they will use new multibillion airport

Nearly time to file your tax return
Advertisement

How The Local helped this business school reach smart young global citizens

EU hits SAS with hefty antitrust fine

Norway wants to scrap controversial air passenger tax

Norwegian theme park wants to be ‘Viking capital of the world’
Advertisement
2,239 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Man who 'threatened' Norway police shot in Bergen
  2. Great news next spring for Norwegian 'squeeze day' lovers
  3. Middle East tensions push up Norwegian oil prices
  4. A trip back in time: Blaafarveværket and the Cobalt Mines
  5. Norway to spend more on teachers, fighting sea pollution in new budget
Advertisement

Noticeboard

06/04
English speaking expats in Hamar
28/03
Do you commute regularly to London?
23/02
French Home + Holiday let for sale
09/02
Aberdeen Scotland ACCOMMODATION
16/01
Comedy Hypnotist
19/12
Holiday Apartments in Austria
View all notices
Advertisement