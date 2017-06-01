Advertisement

Norwegian zoo shows off cute new wolf cubs

The Local
news@thelocal.no
1 June 2017
11:26 CEST+02:00
Photo: Ole Martin Buene/Dyreparken/NTB scanpix
New wolf cubs have been born for the first time in four years at Kristiansand Zoo.

The four female cubs were born in the Norwegian Wilderness section of the combined zoo and amusement park in Kristiansand on May 16th, reports broadcaster NRK.

“All four are lively and well,” veterinarian and head of animal department Rolf-Arne Ølberg said after carrying out a health check of the baby wolves.

The cubs’ parents, four-year-old Fenris and three-year-old Frøya, will be now given time alone with their cubs to get used to now living in a pack.

“This is good for the pack structure. It allows the male and female to bond, and now we will focus on ensuring they are given some peace, and that they do will together from now on,” Ølberg told NRK.

The two-week-old sisters now weigh around two kilograms each.

“During the first few weeks they will just sleep, drink milk and grow. But in a few weeks they will become more mobile, and will want to explore the area together with their mother. Even though the enclosure is quite big, we think there is a good chance our guests will be able to see them during the summer,” Ølberg said.


Photo: Ole Martin Buene/Dyreparken/NTB scanpix

READ ALSO: 'Aggressive elk' no match for Norway kids with snowballs

