Advertisement

Youth gangs behind repeated Oslo trouble: police

The Local
news@thelocal.no
29 May 2017
18:02 CEST+02:00
gangsyouthoslomischief

Share this article

Youth gangs behind repeated Oslo trouble: police
A police car in the Vestli neighbourhood after a separate incident in 2015. Photo: Audun Braastad / NTB scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
29 May 2017
18:02 CEST+02:00
After three incidents of arson in consecutive nights, police believe that a youth gang has been targeting the Vestli neighbourhood in Oslo.

A daycare facility and a car were set alight Sunday night in the latest of the incidents, reports news agency NTB.

Both fires were extinguished by Monday morning, operation leader Cathrine Sylju of Oslo Police told the news agency.

Police have been present in the area throughout the weekend after youth set fire to rubbish and threw stones at firefighters, security guards and police, according to the report.

“We think the same gang is out again. It is remarkable that this has happened for the third night in a row, at almost the same place,” Sylju said at 2am on Monday.

“First they set light to some paper on top of a car. Shortly after, we received a report of a fire at a daycare,” the officer continued.

Police dispatched several units to apprehend the youths, but were unable to track them down, reports NTB.

Two teenagers aged 17 and 18 were arrested after a comprehensive police operation on Saturday, accused of dropping 15kg of stones on a security guard’s car as it passed under a bridge, according to the news agency.

“We don’t know whether it was the same boys or some others from the same gang. There were several of them out on Saturday night that we didn’t catch,” Sylju said.

The gang also caused disruption Friday night, with several incidences of rubbish being set on fire in the area. Stones were thrown by youths at security staff, police and fire services responding to reports of the fires.

READ ALSO: Norway arrests 40 young people in organised crime raid

gangsyouthoslomischief

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Norway arrests 40 young people in organised crime raid

Safety issues close Oslofjord tunnel until Monday

Oslo host to North Korea-USA 'informal' talks: reports

Oslofjord tunnel has serious omissions: former lead engineer

Unique music venues in Norway

Oslo court extends detention of 17-year-old terror suspect

Top budget restaurants in Oslo

17-year-old accused of Oslo bomb scare remanded for two weeks
Advertisement

More news

Safety issues close Oslofjord tunnel until Monday

Satellite photos of damaged Svalbard seed vault released

Norway investigation service considering 'Facebook police'
Advertisement

Norwegians want futuristic vacuum train between Oslo and Copenhagen

Norway to send EEA millions to Portugal

Norwegian government could lose voters over wolves

Norway makes international appeal to solve 46-year-old mystery
Advertisement
2,264 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Norway’s new maritime banknotes are here
  2. Youth gangs behind repeated Oslo trouble: police
  3. Norway to digitise Nigerian literature
Advertisement
Advertisement