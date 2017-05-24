Norway investigation service considering 'Facebook police'

Norway’s criminal investigation service Kripos is looking into opening “uniformed police profiles” which would patrol the social media website.

The police agency is looking into the legal aspects of enabling police accounts access to groups and other parts of the site that are not open to the public, reports newspaper Dagens Næringsliv.

“We have looked into the possibility of creating uniformed accounts. But we have not decided whether it is something we should do,” communications officer Axel Wilhelm Due of Kripos told the newspaper.

Facebook has not previously provided police with profiles that have special access to the social media, but police can apply for access to closed accounts in connection with their inquiries, reports the newspaper.

Police in Norway have previously used fake profiles to investigate crimes such as smuggling, broadcaster NRK reported earlier this month.

The company’s Norwegian PR representative Släger Kommunikasjon wrote to the newspaper in an email that it did not wish to comment specifically on verified police profiles at the current time.

