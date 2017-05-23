Norwegian security reassures Bruno Mars concertgoers after Manchester attack

Organisers of a Bruno Mars concert scheduled for Wednesday met with police to discuss security following Monday night’s terrorist attack at a concert in Manchester.

The Pro Sec security company, which is responsible for the Oslo event, reassured the public following the meeting that appropriate safety measures are in place.

“Due to strict alcohol provisions in Norway, personal security checks are [already] sharp. Everyone is searched before entering the venue,” Henning Kristensen, ProSec’s operations leader, told broadcaster NRK.

22 people were killed and a further 59 injured during the atrocity in Manchester, in which a lone suicide bomber detonated an explosive at Manchester Arena at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande, an American singer popular with young teenagers.

Authorities in the United Kingdom have confirmed that children are among the victims of the attack.

The Manchester attack does not change the measures in place for Mars’ concert at the Telenor Arena near Oslo, which is expected to be attended by nearly 23,000 people.

“The only thing we will do is to tighten the routines we already have. Everyone sympathises with those involved in what happened in Manchester. But we encourage people not to let it stop them from going to concerts,” former police officer Kristensen told NRK.

Security for this type of event has generally been increased over the last two years, Kristensen said.

“Since attacks like the Bataclan attack in Paris we have tightened [security] by becoming more observant outside the concert arenas. In several cases we have spotters patrolling outside to look out for suspicious persons,” he said.

Despite the security in place, Kristensen advised all attending the concert to be vigilant.

“We are acting on the basis that no threat against Norway has been made. But of course our people are being extra aware to do the best possible job. I hope that the public will also help us to keep the entire event secure,” he said.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg also encouraged Norwegians not to be frightened away from attending concerts and doing other things they enjoy.

“I think it is cowardly to attack children and young people who have gone out to have fun at a concert, in an attempt to create fear in our society. It is important that [terrorists] don’t get the chance to make us start changing our lives,” Solberg told NRK.

The PM also condemned the attack in Manchester in a message on Twitter Tuesday.

“Gruesome and meaningless attack in Manchester. My warmest thoughts to the victims and their families,” she wrote.