Advertisement

Norwegian farmers blockade supermarket warehouses in protest action

The Local
news@thelocal.no
19 May 2017
16:12 CEST+02:00
farmersagricultureprotest

Share this article

Norwegian farmers blockade supermarket warehouses in protest action
Photo: Torstein Bøe/NTB scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
19 May 2017
16:12 CEST+02:00
Up to 300 farmers across Norway parked their tractors across roads Friday, preventing distributors from completing their deliveries.

The industrial action, which began at 6am, lasted for three hours.

26 different warehouses were blockaded by the farmers, who carried out the protest to express their anger at agricultural negotiations.

By blockading the warehouses, the farmers prevented food products from being delivered to stores.

“We have achieved what we wanted to. We have brought attention to the fact that Norwegian food in shops is not a matter of course,” farmer Lars Petter Bartnes told news agency NTB.

READ ALSO: Higher food price gaps between Norway and EU

The farmers parked at warehouses owned by the NorgesGruppen, Coop and Rema supermarket groups.

Some drivers were visibly irritated at the delays caused by the blockade.

“There was a Danish driver on his way to Sweden. He was short of time and was quite angry. He drove around our blockade. But generally we were respected by all the drivers here,” farm owner Bodil Fjelltveit of Bergen Farmers Union told NTB.

At one blockade, in Follo, police intervened, deeming it unlawful since the farmers had not applied for permission to carry out the protest. But the farmers were nevertheless allowed to complete their protest shortly after, reports NTB.

The protest is a result of farmers’ anger at the collapse of parliamentary negotiations on state support for agriculture Tuesday, reports the news agency, with the government offering one billion kroner ($119 million) less than the demands of the farmers.

“We wanted to make it clear that Norwegian food cannot be taken for granted,” Bartnes said.

Supermarkets themselves appear to have chosen to remain neutral over the famers’ protest.

“This is a clear message from the Norwegian Agrarian Association [Norges Bondelag] to the government. We take no stance on what this dispute is about,” Per Roskifte, communications director with the NorgesGruppen wholesaler group, said to NTB.

farmersagricultureprotest

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Why Norway’s farmers will benefit from climate change

Higher food price gaps between Norway and EU

PM: Norway’s cows fart too much

Norway farming song is surprise YouTube hit

Norway farmers mount Oslo tractor protest

Norway's farm subsidies highest in OECD

Norwegian farmers launch bread blockade

7,000 attend anti-fur demos across Norway
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Breivik's lawyer says isolation is harming the extremist's mental health

Want a Big Mac in Norway? Prepare to pay world's second-highest price

Norway’s Crown Princess: Leave my son alone!
Advertisement

Norwegians are about to lose their FM radio and they’re not happy about it

Norway reverses course on wolf 'slaughter'

'World's most beautiful banknotes' debut in Norway

Police break up massive Norwegian paedophilia ring
Advertisement
2,268 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. In pictures: Norway's national day
  2. Norway seizes weapons, remands Islamist for four weeks
  3. Youngest Norwegian to summit Everest reaches peak
  4. British-Norwegian ex-soldier freed from Congo jail
  5. Why Norway is hitting the right notes on LGBTI rights
Advertisement
Advertisement