Advertisement

Norway could send more soldiers to Afghanistan: defence minister

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.no
18 May 2017
09:29 CEST+02:00
afghanistannato

Share this article

Norway could send more soldiers to Afghanistan: defence minister
Norwegian military personnel retuning from Afghanistan in January 2017. Photo: Erlend Aas/NTB scanpix
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.no
18 May 2017
09:29 CEST+02:00
Norwegian Defence Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide suggested Norway might be willing to increase its own small-but-longstanding commitment to Afghanistan.

Søreide said that Norway would be prepared to offer its support should the United States go through with a plan to send additional forces to the central Asian country.

"We have always consistently said that we went in with our allies and we are going to leave with our allies. So depending on what Nato takes as their next step we will follow that discussion very closely," she said.

A small number of Norwegian troops have been in both Iraq and Afghanistan as part of Nato operations since 2014.

"Some time through the summer we will see that Nato also makes some decision on what to do next with the Resolute Support mission," Søreide added, referring to the Nato operation in Afghanistan.

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Wednesday he is finalising recommendations for a new military plan for Afghanistan, but he still needs input from Nato allies.

The Pentagon is expected to request thousands of additional troops for Afghanistan in a bid to end chronic instability and snap a protracted stalemate against the Taliban.

Any such proposal would ultimately need a green light from President Donald Trump.

"We are working on it and we will obviously engage quietly with our allies as we come to final decisions," Mattis said.

"It's more important to get it right than do it hastily," he added, speaking briefly to reporters at a meeting with Soreide.

Mattis's remarks may tamp down expectations that an Afghanistan announcement is imminent.

Theresa Whelan, the acting assistant secretary of defense for special operations, said on May 4 that she expected a Pentagon recommendation to go to Mattis "within the next week."

US media have reported the Pentagon is weighing around 3,000 to 5,000 additional troops.

US troops in Afghanistan number about 8,400 today, and there are another 5,000 from Nato allies, serving in an advisory capacity for Afghan forces.

Trump, who campaigned on an "America First" platform and a pledge to reduce US overseas involvement, must decide whether to approve the expected request.

READ ALSO: US will ‘moderate commitment’ to Nato if allies don’t spend more. Can Norway hit the goal?

Such a move could prove a tough sell in America, which has seen about 2,400 troops killed in Afghanistan since 2001 and another 20,000 wounded.

afghanistannato

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Norwegian rejection of Afghan family reunification linked to sharia law: report

US will ‘moderate commitment’ to Nato if allies don’t spend more. Can Norway hit the goal?

Nato chief warns US against ‘going it alone’

Norway seeking 'active' role in EU's defence strategy

'Norway will suffer’: Russia makes nuclear threat over US Marines

Norway wants to return minors to Afghanistan

Norway runs anti-refugee ads in Afghanistan

Russia criticizes US troop plans in Norway
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Breivik's lawyer says isolation is harming the extremist's mental health

Want a Big Mac in Norway? Prepare to pay world's second-highest price

Norway’s Crown Princess: Leave my son alone!
Advertisement

Norwegians are about to lose their FM radio and they’re not happy about it

Norway reverses course on wolf 'slaughter'

'World's most beautiful banknotes' debut in Norway

Police break up massive Norwegian paedophilia ring
Advertisement
2,283 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. In pictures: Norway's national day
  2. Number of asylum centres in Norway dropping as refugee flow slows to trickle
  3. Youngest Norwegian to summit Everest reaches peak
  4. Norwegian government could lose voters over wolves
  5. Why Norway is hitting the right notes on LGBTI rights
Advertisement
Advertisement