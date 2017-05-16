Advertisement

Number of asylum centres in Norway dropping as refugee flow slows to trickle

The Local
news@thelocal.no
16 May 2017
17:46 CEST+02:00
asylumrefugeesasylum centre

Share this article

Number of asylum centres in Norway dropping as refugee flow slows to trickle
Bjørnebekk asylum centre in 2016. File photo: Heiko Junge / NTB scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
16 May 2017
17:46 CEST+02:00
Asylum centres in Norway are closing as the number of refugees reaching the country continues to decrease.

The Hallingdal district in Buskerud County, for example, has seen the number of asylum centres drop from eight to two over the last year, reports broadcaster NRK.

“It is difficult because a close relationship has been forged here... they have contact with the local community. The only safe thing they have is their bed, and now we are taking the beds from them,” Gry Herland, head of the Hemsedal asylum centre, told NRK.

Planned reduction of asylum facilities in Hemsedal means that 15 underage asylum seekers will have to move once school holidays begin.

The number of people living at the centre in Hemsedal is to be reduced to 130 by the summer – down from a peak of 600 at four different facilities in the town at the height of the refugee flow in 2015, reports NRK.

READ ALSO: Asylum seeker arrivals in Norway 'lowest since 1997'

A secondary aspect of the closures is a loss of jobs.

“Everyone that works here has been given their notice. This is a region that has seasonal work, so it is hard to find a new job during the summer,” said Herland.

In Gol, another town in Buskerud, a state-run asylum centre with 59 residents will close on July 15th.

“Such is life in the asylum area, almost no asylum seekers are coming now,” said Gol centre manager Vita Simon to NRK.

Centres for unaccompanied minors also face an uncertain future, reports NRK.

“It is the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) that decides how long they can stay here for,” Tore Fauske Haugen, leader of the state asylum centre at Hol, said.

Staff at the centre must be given three months’ notice of redundancy. While no such notice has yet been received, the number of arrivals is considerably lower than in 2015 and 2016, says Haugen.

“On the 1st January 2016, 32,000 asylum seekers lived at asylum centres in Norway. On 1st January 2017 it was 14,500. Today it is 9,924. If that trend continues it will be fewer still by the end of the year which presumably also means fewer centres,” he said. 

asylumrefugeesasylum centre

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Norway’s Labour Party: Tough asylum rules must be kept

Asylum seeker arrivals in Norway 'lowest since 1997'

Oslo university quits collaboration to assess age of asylum-seeking minors

Norway man 'abused 15 children in asylum centre'

Record deportation figures weren’t enough for Norway

Police suspect Norway asylum centre fire was arson

Norway deported record number in 2016

Norway grants asylum to torture-fearing Turkish officers
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Breivik's lawyer says isolation is harming the extremist's mental health

Want a Big Mac in Norway? Prepare to pay world's second-highest price

Norway’s Crown Princess: Leave my son alone!
Advertisement

Norwegians are about to lose their FM radio and they’re not happy about it

Norway reverses course on wolf 'slaughter'

'World's most beautiful banknotes' debut in Norway

Police break up massive Norwegian paedophilia ring
Advertisement
2,278 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Norway makes international appeal to solve 46-year-old mystery
  2. Number of asylum centres in Norway dropping as refugee flow slows to trickle
  3. Woolly mammoth spotted in Norwegian traffic
  4. Norwegian government could lose voters over wolves
  5. Youngest Norwegian to summit Everest reaches peak
Advertisement
Advertisement