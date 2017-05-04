Advertisement

Norwegian Statoil results far better than expected

The Local
news@thelocal.no
4 May 2017
13:17 CEST+02:00
statoil

Share this article

Norwegian Statoil results far better than expected
Statoil CEO Eldar Sætre announced the oil company's first quarter results. Photo: Vidar Ruud/NTB scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
4 May 2017
13:17 CEST+02:00
Norwegian oil giant Statoil has announced results of $3.31 billion dollars for the first quarter of 2017, quadruple the profit for the same period last year.

The first quarter of 2016 resulted in a profit of $857 million – an improvement on expert projections, reports broadcaster NRK.

Statoil reports that the results for the first quarter characterised by solid income and strong cash flows from all segments of its operations.

The company has also reduced its debt ratio from 35.6 to 30 percent, according to NRK’s report.

“Our solid financial results and strong cash flows from all segments were driven by higher prices, good operation and an underlying production increase of fiver percent. The production from Norwegian seams was the highest in five years, driven by high regularity and increases in production in new fields,” Statoil’s CEO Eldar Sætre said in a statement to the Norwegian stock exchange.

Positive results were delivered by the oil company’s international portfolio, the CEO added, saying that cash flow per barrel after tax had reached the same level as Statoil’s Norwegian portfolio.

“We are continuing to reduce costs through efficiency, and are on course to achieve an extra billion dollars in costs savings in 2017,” he said.

READ ALSO: Norway's Statoil exits oil sands projects in Canada

Statoil is reported to have found oil in seven out of nine explorative bores carried out in the first quarter of 2017.

“The majority can quickly be put into profitable production,” Sætre said.

The company’s results are a positive surprise showing stronger figures than expected in most areas, and reflect both better production and more favourable prices for Statoil, oil analyst Kjetil Bakken of Carnegie said, according to NRK’s report.

“They have also managed to keep costs down while they partly through more effective operation, and because prices have fallen for the things they have bought,” he said.

Bakken added that Statoil was now showing increased ability to invest after a turnaround in the company’s fortunes

statoil

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you should go to Zagreb this summer

Zagreb is a favourite summer getaway for sun-and-fun loving Norwegians. But they're not alone. Here are 8 great summer events that will have you booking a ticket!

Online auctions 2017: design trends and insights from Barnebys

What international health plan best suits you?

How Craft Academy is changing women's lives and careers

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Related articles

Norway's Statoil exits oil sands projects in Canada

Statoil ditches Super Puma helicopters after deadly crash

Statoil further cuts investments amid drop in oil price

Statoil blows $2.5bn on Brazil oil field stake

Statoil tops expectations to stay in the black

Statoil and EON invest €1.2b in Baltic wind farm

Statoil launches giant battery for offshore wind

Statoil cuts investments after heavy 2015 losses
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Breivik's lawyer says isolation is harming the extremist's mental health

Want a Big Mac in Norway? Prepare to pay world's second-highest price

Norway’s Crown Princess: Leave my son alone!
Advertisement

Norwegians are about to lose their FM radio and they’re not happy about it

Norway reverses course on wolf 'slaughter'

'World's most beautiful banknotes' debut in Norway

Police break up massive Norwegian paedophilia ring
Advertisement
2,201 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Google Maps error sends hundreds of tourists to quiet Norwegian village
  2. Norwegian billionaire to build giant ship for environment research
  3. 'Fewer than ever' Norwegians killed in traffic accidents
  4. Majority of minorities in Norway support Labour: report
  5. Manchester United to visit Norway in pre-season
Advertisement
Advertisement