Manchester United to visit Norway in pre-season

AFP
news@thelocal.no
3 May 2017
17:25 CEST+02:00
Vålerenga coach and former Manchester United and Norway defender Ronny Johnsen at a press conference Wednesday. Photo: Terje Pedersen/NTB scanpix
Manchester United will travel to Norway as part of their 2017-18 pre-season tour, the Premier League giants announced on Wednesday.

Jose Mourinho's side will play Vålerenga IF at Oslo's Ullevaal Stadium on July 30.

United had already announced a tour of the United States in July, when they will play LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

"The team will have access to top-class facilities and the number of games this summer ensures that the manager and squad have the best opportunity to prepare for the coming season," executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said in a press release.

"Playing games across a number of locations gives our unrivalled fans the opportunity to watch the team play, with the club being fortunate to have such fantastic support right across the world."

