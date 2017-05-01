Advertisement

Norwegian 'slow TV' show suspended... because animals moved too slowly

The Local
news@thelocal.no
1 May 2017
19:01 CEST+02:00
reindeerslow tv

Share this article

Norwegian 'slow TV' show suspended... because animals moved too slowly
File photo: Heiko Junge/NTB scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
1 May 2017
19:01 CEST+02:00
A Norwegian TV show following the progress of migratory reindeer – part of the popular new ‘slow TV’ genre in the Scandinavian country – has been temporarily cancelled after the animals stopped moving.

The broadcast was stopped ahead of schedule Monday, reports newspaper Aftenposten.

Previous ‘slow TV’ shows include a live broadcast of the train journey from Bergen to Oslo and transmission of the 134-hour voyage of the 'Hurtigruten' (Fast Route) ferry making its way through the fjords.

But the most recent addition to the genre broadcast by Norwegian station NRK, minute-by-minute coverage of reindeers migrating from their winter home on the Finnmark plains to summer grazing areas on the island of Kvaløya, has not quite had the expected finale.

Over a million viewers have watched the hundreds of reindeer moving through the snowy landscape.

But the meditative transmission will now be put on hold, reports Aftenposten.

The decision was taken after the 31-strong production crew found no trace of movement by the animals on Friday afternoon, meaning filming was put on hold until Monday.

The animals are still some way from what NRK hoped would be the finale to the broadcast – the swim from the mainland to Kvaløya – initially planned for broadcast on Friday April 28th, having started later and taken a longer route for their migration, reports Aftenposten.

Transmission has therefore been put on hold until further notice out of consideration for the working conditions of the crew, according to NRK.

“It is first and foremost a matter of time. We have stretched the elastic as much as we can with regards to our staff. We cannot get a replacement team so far out in to the wild,” producer Ole Rune Hætta told Aftenposten.

READ ALSO: Reindeer police stop Norwegian far north from going Wild West

Hætta assured that the swim over the strait to the island would be broadcast once the animals reached the end of their migration – but could not give a definite prediction of when that might be.

It might happen on Thursday, Friday or Saturday,” Hætta told NRK Sàpmi.

Previous days’ episodes of the slow TV show can be enjoyed on NRK’s website in the meantime. 

reindeerslow tv

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How Craft Academy is changing women's lives and careers

Sweden ranks among the best countries in the world in terms of gender equality. An exception is the tech industry, which still heavily dominated by men. One coding programme in Gothenburg and Stockholm is looking to change that statistic, one dedicated, passionate, hardworking woman at a time.

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Social entrepreneur: 'I learned early on that I was an outsider'

Related articles

Norway's reindeer at risk from Arctic hot spell

Reindeer watch is Norway's latest slow TV extravaganza

Norway authorities prepare for 'mass slaughter' of reindeer

Norway's reindeer are shrinking due to climate change

VIDEO: All aboard this virtual train ride through beautiful Norway
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Breivik's lawyer says isolation is harming the extremist's mental health

Want a Big Mac in Norway? Prepare to pay world's second-highest price

Norway’s Crown Princess: Leave my son alone!
Advertisement

Norwegians are about to lose their FM radio and they’re not happy about it

Norway reverses course on wolf 'slaughter'

'World's most beautiful banknotes' debut in Norway

Police break up massive Norwegian paedophilia ring
Advertisement
2,206 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Norwegian billionaire to build giant ship for environment research
  2. Norwegian 'slow TV' show suspended... because animals moved too slowly
  3. 'Fewer than ever' Norwegians killed in traffic accidents
  4. Norwegian Labour Party leader promises 'big changes' in May 1st speech
Advertisement
Advertisement