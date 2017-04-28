Warmer weather finally coming to Norway as May begins

This cherry blossom in Oslo earlier this month wasn't a trick - spring is finally on its way. Photo: Audun Braastad/NTB scanpix

The cold spring just got a bit better.

Weather in Norway could swing from chilly sleet to 20°C (68°F) and sunshine over the next week.

The last few days have seen what has felt felt like the last revenge of winter in many parts of southern Norway, but that is about to get a lot better, according to meteorologists.

A high-pressure zone will arrive over the country during the course of the weekend, and warm, fine weather is likely to last for some time, reports meteorological institute YR.

“The air will get warmer day by day,” TV meteorologist Bente Wahl said on YR’s website.

“I think we will get up to 20 degrees next week. It will really be spring. No doubt about that,” Wahl said.

Varmere vær i sikte #SørNorge Mørkerøde områder viser steder som kan stige over 15 grader i midten av neste uke Kanskje over 20 grader?pic.twitter.com/iGha8zNBCT — Meteorologene (@Meteorologene) April 27, 2017

The high-pressure zone arrived over the northern part of the country on Thursday, resulting in colder nights and warmer days for migrating reindeer in the region – which are being followed live by broadcaster NRK’s cameras.

Lower pressure further south has made it feel like winter has made a comeback – or maybe even never left – in some parts of the country, with snow and storm warnings in the west also hitting more eastern parts at the start of Friday.

“Snow could creep up to the coast, but the prognosis is uncertain,” said Wahl adding that most snow was likely to come between Friday and Saturday.

“Do not change to summer tyres before the weekend,” she told YR.

But the weekend will then see much-improved weather across the country, reports YR, with warmer air and temperatures reaching up to between 15°C and 20°C in some parts, including in the southwestern city of Bergen.

The high pressure is less welcome news for the north, where it will cause snow in the three northernmost counties, Ragnhild Nordhagen of YR’s Tromsø office said on the agency's website.

“Low pressure on Sunday night could cause downpours in Finnmark, Troms and northern Nordland. This will then weaken but there will still be showers in Finnmark and Troms,” he said.

While winter is still “full” in the north, according to Nordhagen, it looks like the south will be enjoying the eagerly-anticipated return of the sun.