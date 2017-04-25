Advertisement

Woman caught smuggling gold, khat and cash on Denmark-Norway ferry

The Local
news@thelocal.no
25 April 2017
13:02 CEST+02:00
khatsmuggling

Share this article

Woman caught smuggling gold, khat and cash on Denmark-Norway ferry
Bundles of khat similar to those found by the customs officers. Photo: Wikimedia commons
The Local
news@thelocal.no
25 April 2017
13:02 CEST+02:00
A 43-year-old woman was caught carrying khat by customs after taking the Hirtshals-Larvik ferry on Friday.

Customs officers discovered 82 bunches of the chewable leaf, which is illegal in Norway, weighing a total of just under eight kilograms.

The woman was also carrying 128,000 kroner ($15,000) and 81 grams of gold, reports NRK.

The money is suspected to be the result of criminal activity, and the gold suspected to have been smuggled into Norway, customs reported Monday.

“First we discovered that she was carrying 82 bunches with nearly eight kilos of khat,” section leader Sven-Øystein Ferstad of Sandefjord Customs told newspaper Ostlands-Posten.

Closer investigation then showed up the money and gold, reports the newspaper.

The woman had disembarked the ferry and gone into the ferry terminal when she was stopped by customs.

“It was good customs intuition that enabled us to catch her, and officers were able to spot her in part because of her body language,” Ferstad told Ostlands-Posten.

Police have been informed and are now investigating the woman, reports the broadcaster.

Khat, a plant native to the horn of Africa, contains an amphetamine-like stimulant which can cause excitement and euphoria and is classed as an illegal narcotic substance in the Scandinavian countries.

A number of psychological disorders have been linked to recreational use of the plant, including depression, anorexia and heart and circulatory disorders.

It was designated potentially addictive in a 2004 report by the WHO, which nonetheless does not make specific regulations as to its legality.

The substance is legal in the UK and regulated in the Netherlands.

READ ALSO: Giant khat delivery found stashed in banana boxes

khatsmuggling

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Europe’s tech industry is booming, giving rise to a range of programming ‘bootcamps’ that offer tech literacy more quickly and affordably than traditional degree programs. The Local finds out more.

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Social entrepreneur: 'I learned early on that I was an outsider'

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

Related articles

Can CCTV curb drug runs between Sweden and Norway?

British duo cleared in bizarre Nordic garlic smuggling case

Norwegians jailed for smuggling fake valium

Giant khat delivery found stashed in banana boxes

Man gets 18 months in jail for khat smuggling
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Breivik's lawyer says isolation is harming the extremist's mental health

Want a Big Mac in Norway? Prepare to pay world's second-highest price

Norway’s Crown Princess: Leave my son alone!
Advertisement

Norwegians are about to lose their FM radio and they’re not happy about it

Norway reverses course on wolf 'slaughter'

'World's most beautiful banknotes' debut in Norway

Police break up massive Norwegian paedophilia ring
Advertisement
2,198 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Oslo court extends detention of 17-year-old terror suspect
  2. Woman caught smuggling gold, khat and cash on Denmark-Norway ferry
  3. Weird clouds may have inspired Norwegian 'The Scream': scientists
Advertisement
Advertisement