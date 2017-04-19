Advertisement

‘Set up committee to evaluate Norway’s greenness’: Labour

The Local
news@thelocal.no
19 April 2017
16:11 CEST+02:00
environmentclimatebudget

Share this article

‘Set up committee to evaluate Norway’s greenness’: Labour
File photo: Håkon Mosvold Larsen/NTB scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
19 April 2017
16:11 CEST+02:00
The opposition Labour Party (Arbeiderpartiet) wants to propose the establishment of a committee to monitor the effectiveness of the country’s various green energy initiatives.

The opposition party wants better figures on climate change to be provided by the government, and is therefore now launching a proposal to set up a committee to monitor greenhouse gas emissions, reports newspaper Aftenposten.

“Following the budget in the autumn, we saw the debate on climate become a quarrel about how emissions are calculated, instead of a debate about climate initiatives. It is important that we know the actual results of what we are doing. At the moment, we don’t,” Labour’s environmental spokesperson Terje Lien Aasland told Aftenposten.

Aasland said that his party would propose a model developed by The Norwegian Technical Calculation Committee for Wage Settlements (Teknisk beregningsutvalg for lønnsoppgjørene , TBU).

The committee would consist of representatives from various sectors connected to greenhouse gas emissions and would be tasked with developing a way to calculate the effect of the state budget and various other climate initiatives on emissions.

“We must have a basis for figures that is independent of who is doing the calculating, so that we can have a sensible discussion og which measures are actually working… otherwise the climate bill will be trivialised,” Aasland told Aftenposten.

Measures taken by the government in the budget, which increased taxes on greenhouse emissions, were the object of criticism from climate change research institute Cicero, which said that the money saved by the budget allowed tax breaks in other areas – such as the motor industry - which increased emissions, reported Aftenposten in October.

READ ALSO: OPINION: Why Norway's green image is much more style than substance

Minister for climate and the environment Vidar Helgesen said that the government was already working on climate figures and that a committee such as the one proposed by Aasland would be unnecessary.

“Calculations are made in consultation with the Norwegian Environment Agency, Statistics Norway, the Ministry of Finance and others. External expertise is brought in when required. Putting the same experts into a committee will not change reality. This proposal is butter on bacon,” Helgesen said to Aftenposten.

Next year’s budget would have a more solid statistical basis, the minister added.

“We have also recently proposed a climate bill that limits annual emissions,” he said.

Despite the minister’s scepticism, Aasland said that he hoped the proposal would receive parliamentary backing in light of Norway’s goal of a 40 percent greenhouse emissions reduction by 2030.

environmentclimatebudget

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

April 7th is World Health Day, and this year’s theme is depression – a problem more common among expats than many people realize. Luckily there are steps you can take to beat back the expat blues!

10 reasons to get on board with Qatar Airway’s QSuite

'Arctic ethics are inspired by Nordic cooperation'

9 must-see Swedish design destinations

Related articles

OPINION: Why Norway’s green image is much more style than substance

Norwegian government to spend millions removing litter from sea

Norway revs electric cars to 100,000 units

Norway dips deeper into oil riches

Top 9 budget restaurants in Oslo

Driverless Norwegian public transport can create jobs: minister
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Breivik's lawyer says isolation is harming the extremist's mental health

Want a Big Mac in Norway? Prepare to pay world's second-highest price

Norway’s Crown Princess: Leave my son alone!
Advertisement

Norwegians are about to lose their FM radio and they’re not happy about it

Norway reverses course on wolf 'slaughter'

'World's most beautiful banknotes' debut in Norway

Police break up massive Norwegian paedophilia ring
Advertisement
2,220 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Top 9 budget restaurants in Oslo
  2. Driverless Norwegian public transport can create jobs: minister
  3. Norway’s Labour Party: Tough asylum rules must be kept
  4. ‘Set up committee to evaluate Norway’s greenness’: Labour
Advertisement
Advertisement