Norway police destroy suspect device in Oslo

9 April 2017
10:50 CEST+02:00
Photo: Lise Åserud/NTB scanpix
Norwegian police said Sunday they had destroyed a suspect "bomb-like" device in the capital Oslo and made one arrest, on the heels of a deadly truck attack in neighbouring Sweden that killed four people.

"Bomb disposal officers carried out a controlled explosion overnight Saturday," a Norwegian police statement said.

Police cordoned off part of the busy Grønland district and evacuated local bars and restaurants after the crude device -- described as having the capacity to cause only limited damage – was discovered Saturday evening.

Norway's PST police security agency is investigating.

There were no immediate further details.

The device was discovered a day after four people were killed and 15 injured after a truck rammed into shoppers in Stockholm. Swedish police have detained a 39-year-old Uzbek man in connection with that incident.

