Norwegian-Swedish border tightened after Stockholm attack

File photo: Tor Erik Schrøder/NTB Scanpix

Those planning to cross the Norwegian border with Sweden are advised to bring their passports, as Swedish police have introduced tighter border controls following Friday's attack in Stockholm.

Swedish police decided to enhance the country's border controls following the suspected terror attack in Stockholm on Friday. This would likely affect travellers planning to cross the border to Sweden, Norwegian police said.

"The police can reinforce the control at all border checkpoints, but I don't know anything about where and when they are going to do it," police spokesperson Mattias Lindholm told NRK.

"My general advice is that everyone planning to travel to and from Sweden should bring their passport," he said.

Sweden's borders will remain reinforced for ten days, Swedish police said.