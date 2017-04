Nearly time to file your tax return

Photo: NTB/Scanpix

Rebate or back tax this year? As of Tuesday, you can check for yourself online.

This year, the tax return has changed name from "selvangivelsen" to "skattemeldingen," and will be sent out later than usual, on April 4th.

With the deadline for submitting the form on April 30th, taxpayers have slightly less time than normal for checking the details are correct and submitting the form to the Norwegian Tax Administration (Skatteetaten), VG.no/NTB reports