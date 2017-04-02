Nearly time to file your tax return

Advertisement

2 April 2017
Photo: NTB/Scanpix
Rebate or back tax this year? As of Tuesday, you can check for yourself online.
This year, the tax return has changed name from "selvangivelsen" to "skattemeldingen," and will be sent out later than usual, on April 4th.
 
With the deadline for submitting the form on April 30th, taxpayers have slightly less time than normal for checking the details are correct and submitting the form to the Norwegian Tax Administration (Skatteetaten), VG.no/NTB reports.
 
"New submission channels have been put into use, and many law changes have affected our systems, including a new tax administration law. For that reason, we need extra time for quality control. More than three quarters of tax payers receive their tax returns electronically, and will have access to them from April 4th," Skatteetaten press secretary wrote in an email to the Tax Payers' Association
