Big, bold and a bit bonkers: Norway's large-scale sculptures

Genesis is a 4.5m (15ft) high sculpture in polished steel that was unveiled in Sarpsborg in 2016 during the town's millennium celebrations. The artist Finn Eirik Modahl explains: "On St. Marie's Square I have chosen to draw the lines back to the founding of Sarpsborg. The town that was founded by St Olav, and takes steps to continue to evolve in the present for the future. Who was St Olav as a young man, who was the person beyond the myths, and who is St Olav today? I chose to start with a modern youth, a human being born in our time showing great potential and ambitious goals for the future."

The world's largest garden chair presides over the town of Steinkjer from the top of Oftenåsen in Nord-Trøndelag. The wooden sculpture, erected in 2013, rises 4.75m (15.5ft) high and weighs 2.5 tonnes. It was created at the initiative of Oftenåsen friends, and is a tribute to two local residents for all their hard work making hiking trails in the area. Both their names are etched into the back of the chair, which was built and erected by 12 local volunteers.

The Man from the Sea (Mannen fra havet), Vesterålen

A 4.3m (14ft) tall statue of a man, looking out to sea, by artist Kjell Erik Killi Olsen. The figure, made in cast iron, holds a crystal in his hands like an offering to the sea. In the dark winter light, the crystal turns blue. This sculpture, erected in Bø, Vesterålen, is part of the project Artscape Nordland, and one of its most striking. The view is not bad either - just to the west is the distinctive silhouette of the island of Gaukværøy, while to the south one can see the whole north side of the Lofoten Wall.

Mannen fra havet. Photo: Øystein Lunde Ingvaldsen / Artscape Nordland

The Kick Sledge (Sparken), Tynset

You would think there might not be too many contenders for the title of 'world's largest kick sledge' - and you would be wrong. For years Tynset held the record with its first oversize kick sledge, but this record was knocked down by another Norwegian town, Farsund, in 2014. That didn't last long though - in 2015, Tynset regained the upper hand, this time with an even bigger sledge (6/1 scale) - registered in the Guinness Book of Records. Do Norwegians have an obsession with giant kick sledges? That's another story. But the sculpture in Tynset has restored the pride of local residents in what is known as the unofficial kick sledge capital of Norway, and provided visitors with the quintessentially Norwegian selfie stop.