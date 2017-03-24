Oslo-bound SAS flight makes emergency landing in Munich

File photo: Johan Nilsson/NTB scanpix

A Scandinavian Airlines flight from Munich to Oslo was forced to make an emergency landing after an engine began to malfunction.

Flight SK4760, a Boeing 737-76N, departed at 13:14pm, but passengers quickly realised that there was a problem, reports Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

“Just after take off it seemed as though the airplane dropped quite a lot. We jumped and realised that something was not as it should be,” passenger Camilla Sylling Clausen told NRK.

The Norwegian passenger said that a few minutes later passengers were informed by the captain that one of the aircraft’s engines had stopped working.

“A very friendly captain said it would be a normal landing. It felt a bit wobbly, but we landed safely,” she said.

Clausen told the broadcaster that she was not certain when the flight’s passengers would arrive in Oslo, but that they were “just relieved everything went well.”

Fredrik Henriksson, press officer with SAS, told NRK that the aircraft began to experience problems with its left engine shortly after take off.

“The decision was made to shut the engine down, as is standard procedure in such situations, and return to the airport,” Henriksson said.

“This happens extremely rarely, but when it does there are clear guidelines that we always follow. That is what happened in this case,” he said.

Henriksson added that, although he did not know the exact details of the flight’s emergency landing, shutting off an engine can often cause a feeling of loss of air speed on board.

Passengers will be put on alternative flights to Oslo later today, he said.



Screenshot: flightradar24.com