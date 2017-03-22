Advertisement

Norway grants asylum to torture-fearing Turkish officers

The Local
news@thelocal.no
22 March 2017
15:01 CET+01:00
asylum

Share this article

Norway grants asylum to torture-fearing Turkish officers
A Turkish Airlines aircraft leaving from Oslo's Gardemoen Airport. File photo: Vidar Ruud / NTB scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
22 March 2017
15:01 CET+01:00
Turkish military personnel have ignored orders to return home following last year’s attempted coup and have now been granted asylum in Norway, saying they fear torture should they return home.

Four officers, as well as a military attaché, have been given asylum after appealing for protection following the failed coup attempt on July 15th last year, reports Norwegian newspaper VG.

A lawyer representing the men confirmed to Norwegian media Klassekampen that all five had been given asylum in the Scandinavian country.

The decision by Norway to give the men asylum is notable given both Turkey and Norway’s membership in the Nato military alliance.

The officers and attaché in question were stationed in Norway at the time of the attempted coup and claim that they had nothing to do with it, writes Klassekampen.

In January, the four officers told VG that they had been removed from their positions and ordered to return to Turkey.

They chose instead to remain in Norway and apply for asylum, saying that they feared imprisonment should they return to their home country.

“It is impossible to return now. I have been removed from my post in Norway and my passport has been cancelled. If I go back now, I will immediately be arrested and forced to give false confessions,” one of the officers said to VG in January.

“In Turkish prisons people die for unexplained reasons,” the officer added.

Turkish presidential advisor Numan Kurtulmuş said via state news agency Anadolu that he did not accept the men’s explanation for not returning to Turkey.

“It is impossible to accept this. It is wrong. It is protecting and defending this gang known to be Fetö [the Turkish government’s name for the Gülen movement, which it accuses of being being the July 2016 attempted coup, ed.]. We want to make it clear that we do not accept this,” Kurtulmuş said.

All five officers along with their families are currently residing at secret addresses in Norway, reports Klassekampen.

asylum

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

10 reasons to get on board with Qatar Airway’s QSuite

Double beds, pyjamas, a family dinner table, actual closing doors, and 3,000 films? Yes, this is a plane we’re talking about – not a mansion. Here are 10 reasons you should get on board with Qatar Airway’s new QSuite.

'Arctic ethics are inspired by Nordic cooperation'

9 incredible design destinations you just have to see

7 reasons you should have international health insurance

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Asylum seeker arrivals in Norway 'lowest since 1997'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Breivik's lawyer says isolation is harming the extremist's mental health

Want a Big Mac in Norway? Prepare to pay world's second-highest price

Norway’s Crown Princess: Leave my son alone!
Advertisement

Norwegians are about to lose their FM radio and they’re not happy about it

Norway reverses course on wolf 'slaughter'

'World's most beautiful banknotes' debut in Norway

Police break up massive Norwegian paedophilia ring
Advertisement
2,222 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. SAS and Norwegian cannot promise they will use new multibillion airport
  2. Troubled Denmark striker Bendtner scores on Norwegian league debut
  3. Nearly time to file your tax return
  4. Norwegian parliamentary committee fears election hacking
Advertisement
Advertisement