Norwegian charged in Dane’s death was on leave from psych hospital

31 January 2017
11:06 CET+01:00
The 52-year-old Danish victim was a resident of Norway. Photo: Carina Johansen / NTB scanpix
The 32-year-old Norwegian man who is charged with the voluntary manslaughter of a 52-year-old Dane in Sola was on a leave of absence from the psychiatric unit at Stavanger University Hospital, police said.
“The information in this case indicates that the the 32-year-old man who is charged with voluntary manslaughter had been granted a brief leave from Stavanger University Hospital. Police have initiated an investigation to clarify this and have established a separate case on this issue,” South Western Police District spokeswoman Hilde Urdal Fløysvik said. 
 
The victim, Mark Ole Jensen, was a Danish citizen living in Rogaland. He was found severely injured in a residence on Røyneberg in Sola Municipality on Sunday. He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. 
 
Later the same day, the 32-year-old was arrested and charged with manslaughter. He is currently being held in a mental health facility. 
 
“We are very early in the investigation. More questioning is scheduled shortly,” prosecuting attorney Lars Fredrik Braten said on Tuesday morning. 
 
Police have not revealed what connection, if any, exists between the two men.
