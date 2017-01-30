Advertisement

Norwegian charged in Danish man's death

AFP/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
30 January 2017
13:34 CET+01:00
deathmurder

Norwegian charged in Danish man's death
The mental health of the 32-year-old suspect may have been a factor, police said. Photo: Carina Johansen / NTB Scanpix
A 32-year-old Norwegian man is accused of having killed a Danish man in his 50s on Sunday in Rogaland.
The victim was found severely injured in a residential building in Sola on Sunday afternoon and pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards, police said. 
 
Police were notified about the incident at 3.49pm on Sunday.
 
“The accused’s health conditions and the information in the case indicate that we must clarify his mental health at the time of the crime,” prosecuting lawyer Erik W. Rand said, adding that the 32-year-old suspect is being held in a mental health facility. 
 
The suspect was questioned on Sunday night, and police have heard from over ten witnesses. 
 
Police did not immediately reveal what connection, if any, exists between the two men. The Danish victim lived in Rogaland. 
 
An autopsy was scheduled for Monday but police said that it could be a couple weeks before the report was ready. 
 
