Advertisement

‘Concerned’ about Trump policy, Norway calls for ‘equal treatment’ of refugees

NTB/The Local
news@thelocal.no
30 January 2017
11:58 CET+01:00
trumpbrenderefugees

Share this article

‘Concerned’ about Trump policy, Norway calls for ‘equal treatment’ of refugees
Trump's immigration policies touched off protests across the US, including this demonstration in Seattle. Photo: JASON REDMOND/SCANPIX
NTB/The Local
news@thelocal.no
30 January 2017
11:58 CET+01:00
Foreign Minister Børge Brende expressed Norway’s disappointment that US President Donald Trump has halted his country’s programme for the settlement of refugees.
“All countries, including the USA, have a responsibility to protect people on the run. We assume that the United States will continue to participate in the resettlement of refugees,” he tweeted. 
 
In a later tweet, he said Norway was “concerned” about the new US policy. 
 
“Norway strongly believes that refugees should receive equal treatment regardless of religion, nationality or race. Hence, concerned [about] US policy,” he wrote. 
 
In an executive order signed on Friday, Trump suspended the US refugee resettlement programme for 120 days and put an indefinite stop to the acceptance of Syrian refugees. 
 
He also barred citizens from the Muslim-majority countries Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days.
 
Trump's immigration moves sparked anger, confusion and protests in airports around the world. A passenger aboard a Norwegian flight from Oslo to Los Angeles was denied entry upon arrival, the airline confirmed. 
 
The entry ban also applies to dual citizens of any of the seven countries on Trump’s blacklist. The affect on Norway is expected to be limited, as Norwegian immigration law only allows for dual citizenship in certain limited circumstances. 
 
The Norwegian government said that it has made its views on Trump’s new policies known to Washington and that it would seek further clarification on how the ban might affect Norwegians. 
trumpbrenderefugees

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

‘I always felt there was something special about being from Iceland’

Boas Kristjanson studied fashion in Antwerp and displayed his designs in Paris. But he couldn’t escape being Icelandic – nor did he want to. The young fashion designer tells The Local how his background has shaped his identity and his work – and why spirituality is a big part of that.

‘Become who you want to be’: one degree, three countries

How US expats can avoid tax trouble in 2017

5 reasons UK expats should get healthcare help from home

Gudrun Rógvadóttir: 'We're Nordic, and that's a huge advantage'
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Norway appoints first female air force chief
  2. Norwegian charged in Danish man's death
  3. ‘Concerned’ about Trump policy, Norway calls for ‘equal treatment’ of refugees
  4. Norway comes up short in historic handball championship match
Advertisement
Advertisement