Why Norway is the best country for LGBT workers

File photo from the 2016 Oslo Pride Parade. Photo: Vidar Ruud / NTB scanpix

Norway is the best country in Europe to work in if you identify as LGBT, according to a recent study by Expert Market.

Business price comparison firm Expert Market analyzed 43 countries in European for various legal and social factors to produce the ranking, released earlier this month.

The analysis took into consideration factors like non-discrimination legislation, workplace policies, fair housing measures as well as job-related issues such as unemployment and monthly disposable income.

“There are a lot of studies on where to go when you’re LGBT, but they’re more related to the best cities to visit, not the best cities to work,” Benjamin Pelosse from Expert Market told The Local.

The problems of LGBT people in the workplace are “not well recognized, so to have anti-discrimination laws is quite powerful,” Pelosse added.

Image: Expert Market

Norway took the top spot, followed by Finland and Belgium. Sweden was placed after Germany at number five.

“Norway had the best protections against discrimination you can have, and tolerance is also quite high,” Pelosse explained.

“The unemployment rate is low, the disposable salary is high. If I am an LGBT worker, it’s one of the best countries to be in for sure.”

The five countries that the report said LGBT workers should “avoid” were Armenia, Macedonia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Russia.

This is not the first time that Norway has been singled out for its welcoming approach to the LGBT community. It has been declared the most gay-friendly country in the Nordics and last year received international praise for its "historic breakthrough for transgender rights" in the form of allowing Norwegians to legally change their gender by simply notifying authorities rather than undergoing any physical transformation.