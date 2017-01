Ten ‘alternative facts’ about Norway

"Norway has literally nothing to offer to anyone – period." Photo: inigocia/Iris

US President Donald Trump spent a good part of his first weekend in the White House continuing his self-described “running war with the media”.

The leader of the free world used a speech at CIA headquarters to lash out at the press, making rather obvious exaggerations about the size of the crowd at his inauguration and insisting that the media had fabricated a “feud" between Trump and the US intelligence community (which he compared to “Nazi Germany” just ten days earlier ).

Trump then sent his press secretary Sean Spicer out to continue both arguments.

“This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration — period,” Spicer said in a combative statement that countered all visible proof and quickly turned in to an internet meme

Trump inauguration: President accuses media of dishonestly reporting size of the crowd https://t.co/EkAkPWS2Ar pic.twitter.com/UvFWzDqP21 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 22, 2017

Questioned on ‘Meet the Press’ about the demonstrably false statements out of the Trump camp, administration adviser Kellyanne Conway said that the White House was not telling lies but rather presenting “alternative facts”. That phrase also quickly took on a life of its own

Kellyanne Conway says WH press sec. Sean Spicer didn't lie about the crowd size at Trump's inauguration — he gave "alternative facts." pic.twitter.com/ytmyWRYqaV — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 22, 2017

In honour of the rather the strange first weekend of the Trump administration, we thought we’d present our own set of “alternative facts” about Norway, all delivered Spicer style.