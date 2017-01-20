New film chronicles Norwegian effort to give Finland a mountain

A screenshot from 'Battle for Birthday Mountain'. Photo: MEL Films

Although the Norwegian government has resisted public pressure to offer a mountain summit to neighbouring Finland as part of its independence centenary celebrations, the idea is far from dead.

A newly-released short film chronicles the efforts of Bjørn Geirr Harsson, a retired Norwegian geophysicist, to convince Norway to alter its national borders in order to move the 1,361-metre (4,465-foot) high Mount Halti to Finland.

The film, ‘Battle for Birthday Mountain’, can be seen here. Story continues below.