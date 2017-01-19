Advertisement

Oops! ‘Skam’ star may have just revealed season four secret

If a changed Instagram caption is anything to go by, Vilde (blue coat) will be the main character in the upcoming season. Photo: NRK
Fans of the Norwegian teen series ‘Skam’ have speculated for months about which character would bear the lead role in the show’s fourth season.
A now-altered Instagram photo may have inadvertently let the cat out of the bag. 
 
Actress Ulrikke Falch, who plays Vilde in the wildly popular series, posted a photo to Instagram with the pretty straightforward message “I am the main character in season four”. 
 
Screenshot: Instagram
Screenshot: Instagram
 
That may have been more than the folks at broadcaster NRK were ready to reveal at this point, so the photo caption was then changed to simply “4”.
 
 

4

A photo posted by Ulrikke Falch (@ulrikkefalch) on

 
The first three seasons of the show, set in an Oslo high school, have followed Eva, Noora and Isak. 
 
'Skam' has attracted fans from around the world, including the other Nordic nations (particularly amongst the somewhat overzealous Danes) the United States and even China, but NRK announced last week that all of those fans around the world are in for a major disappointment. 
 
Due to a dispute with the Norwegian music industry, the fourth season will only be available in Norway, undoubtedly prompting its young and tech-savvy fans to get their preferred VPN service ready. 
 
The fourth season will begin in the spring, whether Vilde is the main character or not. 
