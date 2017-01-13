So, this new Oslo skatepark looks pretty sweet

The Oslo Skatehall is Norway's first-ever facility built exclusively for skaters. Photo: Kultur- og idrettsbygg Oslo KF

Norway’s first ever sports hall built exclusively for skaters has opened its doors.

The Oslo Skatehall, located on the Voldsløkke Stadium complex, will welcome its first visitors on Friday.

“There’s never been anything like this here in Norway on this scale before – putting together a brand new building that is so big and grand as this,” Karsten Kleppan, a 26-year-old professional skater, said in a video posted to Facebook by Oslo's culture and sports department.

“We’ve wanted a skate park for many, many years so you can come and improve yourself and become better so this is super important,” he added.

The Oslo Skatehall was designed in collaboration with skaters themselves and Eli Grimsby, the head of the Oslo KF’s culture and sports department, said that’s what makes it unique.

“Oslo Municipality really emphasised involving the users and they really stepped up to the plate and were creative and constructive throughout the entire process and I think we see the results of that here today,” she said.

The skatepark will accommodate both professionals and beginners and includes a two-story bowl, a vert ramp and a street zone. It encompasses 1,400 sqm plus an additional 600 sqm outdoor park.

Check out the video here: