Western Norway under flood warning

File photo of a 2005 flood in Bergen; a similar situation is expected on Thursday. Photo: Marit Hommedal / SCANPIX

The western coast of Norway was feeling the effects of Storm Vidar on Thursday morning.

The storm has brought extremely high water and high waves and has stopped some ferry services.

Western Norway south of Stad has been hit hardest by the storm. Here, the Norwegian Meteorological Institute expects that water levels will be 60 to 80cm above normal at high tide.

“The storm warning applies south of Stad, but also areas by the Oslo Fjord will get high water,” Frode Hassel of the Meteorological Institute said.

Not dangerous

The storm does not pose immediate danger to those who live in the affected areas, according to Hassel.

“There will be some strong winds, both on the coast and in mountain passes, but it is only the water level that is different than normal. Those who have houses of boathouse in seaside areas, need to be alert,” he said.

It is expected that conditions will improve after 11am Thursday.

Iconic Bergen location may flood

Statistically speaking, such water levels only come around once every 20 years. The water level in Bergen can reach up to 225 cm, while Stavanger could see heights of 174 cm.

Both would be near records, as the highest recorded water level in Bergen is 240cm in 1990 and Stavanger’s record is 182cm, set in 1994.

According to meteorologist Geir Ottar Fagerlid from the weather warning service in Western Norway, experience shows that Bryggen, the picturesque old wharf in Bergen, experiences flooding at around 205cm.

“High waves are also expected out on the coast. Wave heights are estimated to be 6 to 8 metres,” said the Meteorological Institute.