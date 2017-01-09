Danish 'Skam' fans invade Oslo school in hopes of seeing stars

Danish fans go to the school hoping to see Chris (Ina Svenningsdal), Eva (Lisa Teige), Sana (Iman Meskini) Vilde (Ulrikke Falch) or Noora (Josefine Frida Pettersen). Photo: NRK

Just how popular is the Norwegian youth series ‘Skam’ in Denmark? Enough that the Hartvig Nissen school in Oslo that serves as the show’s setting has been overrun by Danish fans.

The school has had so many Danish fans come to the school to get a first-hand experience of the show that it has had to take measures to keep the unwanted tourists out.

Denmark’s Radio24syv reported that there have been several instances of Danish fans going on a ‘Skam’ safari and parking themselves outside the school’s classrooms in hopes of meeting actors from the series.

“Teachers have been instructed that if they see unauthorized people in the building, they should politely ask them to leave,” the school’s headmaster, Hanna Norum Eliassen, told the Danish radio station.

“We try to get things to function normal here every day and it is a bit unfortunate when our students leave their classroom and run into Danish tourists,” she added.

Eliassen said there have been “several incidents” in which “a handful of Danes” have lurked outside one of the classrooms hoping to see actors from the popular series. Sometimes it happens multiple times per week.

’Skam’ has been incredibly popular in the other Nordic nations , but has particularly struck a chord with Danes. Thus far, they are the only ones to frequently appear at the school.

“I ran into a single Swede but 90 percent of those we have met over the past year have been from Denmark. They have taken the Oslo boat, which we call the ‘Danes’ boat’, and ‘Skam’ is the recent for their visit, Eliassen told Radio24syv.

The headmaster said the show’s success has been a double-edged sword.

“We think it's nice that ‘Skam’ has been a success in Denmark, but we try to avoid people going into our building,” she said.

Although she said there have not been any unpleasant incidents involving the Danish fans, the school has now decided to not let them in during school hours.