Norwegian policeman accused of using his position for sex

The man risks a permanent ban from working with the police. Photo: Gorm Kallestad / NTB scanpix

A policeman in Western Norway may lose his job over allegations that he used his role as an officer of the law to get sex from a number of women.

The officer, who is in his 40s, also faces charges of displaying offensive behaviour toward two additional women.

One victim, a woman from Karmøy, needed to report a stolen car trailer to the police. Later that same day, she was sent 70 text messages from the officer offering her massages, local newspaper Haugesunds Avis wrote.

In several of the messages, he also encouraged the woman to send photos of herself so he could “enjoy them”, an indictment from the Norwegian Bureau for the Investigation of Police Affairs (Spesialenheten for politisaker – NBIPA) revealed.

The following day, the officer went to the woman’s home, where the two of them allegedly had sex.

In another case, the man is alleged to have aggressively pursued a relationship with a widow who had returned to Norway to collect her dead spouse’s urn. In yet another, he is said to have sent a number of text messages to a female police cadet that posed intimate questions.

During the NBIPA investigation, the man denied any guilt but did admit to having sex with the women who reported him.

The officer was arrested and detained in August 2015 and was held in custody for nearly three weeks. He was also suspended from his job and risks being permanently barred from working as a police officer.

The case against the officer begins in Haugaland District Court on Monday.