Advertisement

Why foreign women are seeking abortions in Norway

NTB/The Local
news@thelocal.no
5 January 2017
11:21 CET+01:00
abortionfoetal reduction

Share this article

Why foreign women are seeking abortions in Norway
Norway's abortion law allows foetal reduction. Photo: Tore Meek / Scanpix
NTB/The Local
news@thelocal.no
5 January 2017
11:21 CET+01:00
In Denmark, women who receive fertility treatment often become pregnant with twins.
Some of them have tried to rectify the unwanted situation by requesting the removal of one of the foetuses in Norway, which allows for foetal reduction. All of the requests, however, have thus far been denied.
 
But Danish women aren’t the only ones seeking the treatment in Norway.
 
“So far we have received eight requests for foetal reduction from foreign women. All have been rejected,” Torbjørn Eggebø, the chief physician at the foetal medicine department at Trondheim’s St. Olav’s Hospital, told Vårt Land. 
 
The women came from Denmark Sweden, Italy, Germany and Ireland and were turned away because they could not prove that they reside in Norway. Eggebø said. 
 
The requests came after Norway's health authorities ruled that foreign women pregnant with twins should be allowed to abort one fetus in Norwegian hospitals, even if it is perfectly healthy.
 
The ruling was expected to open the way for women from neighbouring Sweden and Denmark, where the procedure of “selective reduction” is not permitted in the same way.  
 
“All women, regardless of whether they are Norwegian or foreign women residing in Norway have the same right to abortion and fetal reduction,”  Torunn Janbu from Norway's Directorate of Health told NRK in October. 
 
While St. Olav's Hospital has denied requests because women cannot prove they reside in Norway, hospitals are not required by law to ask for a fixed address. This has led to concerns that Norway could face a new form of abortion tourism. 
 
Foreign women are looking to Norway due to an interpretation of the nation's abortion law by the Justice Ministry’s legal department. Although the law does not mention foetal reduction specifically, the ministry’s interpretation ruled that there is no legal obstacle to stop women who are pregnant with twins or more from aborting one or more of the healthy foetuses.
 
Torunn Janbu from Norway's Directorate of Health told The Local in October that the body "[doesn't] have anything to say about the ethics" of the procedure. 
 
“We just inform the local health services about how to apply the law," Janbu said. 
 
When Norway’s abortion law was introduced in 1975, foetal reduction was not a medical option as it is now. 
 
Just before Christmas, the Norwegian parliament rejected a proposal from the Christian Democrats and the Centre Party that would have made foetal reduction illegally. 
 
In Denmark, pregnant women are allowed to reduce the number of foetuses to two, but not to one unless there are health risks. 
abortionfoetal reduction

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Volunteering abroad: ‘one of the best decisions of my life’

With the world facing a host of new uncertainties as 2016 draws to a close, there’s no better time to make a positive change in the New Year by volunteering abroad. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people’s lives for the better.

Lina Thomsgård: 'I try to break down barriers every day'

Michael Björklund: 'Being a chef is crazy work'
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Convicted Norwegian hairdresser: ‘The hijab is like an Isis flag’
  2. Norway prepares for yet another Breivik trial
  3. Norway nets record salmon sales in 2016
  4. Why foreign women are seeking abortions in Norway
  5. Norway's housing market had historic boom in 2016
Advertisement
Advertisement