Norwegian set a new passenger record in 2016

A Norwegian plane awaits takeoff at Norway's Værnes Airport. Photo: Gorm Kallestad / NTB scanpix

A large increase in long-haul traffic contributed to 14 percent passenger growth for Norwegian in 2016, the budget carrier said on Thursday.

Nearly 30 million passengers travelled with the airline last year, making it the best in Norwegian’s history.

The airline launched 34 new routes during the year and took delivery of 21 new aircraft. Norwegian could also boast with a load factor of 88 percent, up two percentage points from 2015.

Overall, the company had 29.3 million travellers during the year. Some 2.15 million of those travelled in December, a 20 percent increase over the same month in 2015.

“Our traffic figures show that our global strategy is taking shape and that our competitiveness is being strengthened. It is gratifying that more and more people choose to fly with us. For example, our flights between Paris and several cities in the United States have largely been completely sold-out,” CEO Bjørn Kjos said.

Norwegian reports that it carried out 99.2 percent of its scheduled flights in December. Of those, 69 percent departed on time.