Advertisement

Norwegian set a new passenger record in 2016

AFP
news@thelocal.no
5 January 2017
10:32 CET+01:00
norwegianairline

Share this article

Norwegian set a new passenger record in 2016
A Norwegian plane awaits takeoff at Norway's Værnes Airport. Photo: Gorm Kallestad / NTB scanpix
AFP
news@thelocal.no
5 January 2017
10:32 CET+01:00
A large increase in long-haul traffic contributed to 14 percent passenger growth for Norwegian in 2016, the budget carrier said on Thursday.
Nearly 30 million passengers travelled with the airline last year, making it the best in Norwegian’s history. 
 
The airline launched 34 new routes during the year and took delivery of 21 new aircraft. Norwegian could also boast with a load factor of 88 percent, up two percentage points from 2015.
 
Overall, the company had 29.3 million travellers during the year. Some 2.15 million of those travelled in December, a 20 percent increase over the same month in 2015. 
 
“Our traffic figures show that our global strategy is taking shape and that our competitiveness is being strengthened. It is gratifying that more and more people choose to fly with us. For example, our flights between Paris and several cities in the United States have largely been completely sold-out,” CEO Bjørn Kjos said. 
 
Norwegian reports that it carried out 99.2 percent of its scheduled flights in December. Of those, 69 percent departed on time. 
norwegianairline

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Volunteering abroad: ‘one of the best decisions of my life’

With the world facing a host of new uncertainties as 2016 draws to a close, there’s no better time to make a positive change in the New Year by volunteering abroad. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people’s lives for the better.

Lina Thomsgård: 'I try to break down barriers every day'

Michael Björklund: 'Being a chef is crazy work'
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. British mountain climber dies after fall in Norway
  2. Convicted Norwegian hairdresser: ‘The hijab is like an Isis flag’
  3. Norway prepares for yet another Breivik trial
  4. Norway nets record salmon sales in 2016
  5. Why foreign women are seeking abortions in Norway
Advertisement
Advertisement