Fires claim woman's life and a school in two Norwegian towns

3 January 2017
09:45 CET+01:00
The Lilund school in Evenes was destroyed by fire on Tuesday. Photo: Ragnar Bøifot / Fremover / NTB scanpix
An 80-year-old woman is presumed dead after her house burnt to the ground near Bergen, police said on Tuesday.
A body was found in a burnt down house in the town of Fana just south of Bergen on Tuesday morning.
 
An 80-year-old woman who is the house's sole resident had been unaccounted for since the fire broke out at around 7.30am and police assume that the body is hers.
 
"I can confirm that we found a dead person. We have not made a formal identification but we presume that it is the woman who lived in the house," police spokesman Morten Kronen told NTB.
 
The house was completely destroyed by the fire, which was so powerful that firefighters faced a significant wait before they could enter .
 
“The property is engulfed, the flames are high above the roof and there is thick smoke. We have evacuated the closest neighbours, not because of a risk that the fire would spread but because of the smoke,” Kronen said earlier in the morning. 
 
Meanwhile, a school in the town of Liland in Nordland was completely destroyed by a fire that was reported just before 6am.
 
No injuries were reported and nearby residents were evacuated. 
 
The Liland school serves some 150 students between in the first through tenth grades. The students were still on Christmas holiday and were scheduled to return on Wednesday. 
 
