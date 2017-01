Tande crushed the competition at Garmisch-Partenkirchen. Photo: Terje Bendiksby / NTB scanpix

Norway's Daniel Andre Tande won the second round of the Four Hills ski jumping event at Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Sunday ahead of Poland's Kamil Stoch and Austrian Stefan Kraft.

Tande crushed his rivals by scoring 289.2 points following two jumps of 138.0m and 142.0m, with Stoch achieving 286pts and Kraft 282.4pts.

Kraft, the overall Four Hills winner in 2015, had won the opening round in Oberstdorf ahead of Stoch on Friday.

Overall World Cup leader Domen Prevc of Slovenia finished fifth with 278.5pts.

The competition heads to Austria next week with the final two rounds in Innsbruck on January 4 and Bischofshofen two days later.