Norway’s December weather as warm as summer

In the town of Sunndalsøra in Møre og Romsdal county, the thermostat reached 18.1C, the highest temperature ever recorded in Norway this late in December.
That’s also significantly higher than the average temperature of the summer months. The Sunndalsøra observation centre recorded average monthly temperatures of 13.6C in June, 15.8C in July and 14.1C in August.
While 18.1C is the new record for this late in December, Thursday’s high fell just short of the month’s record. The Sunndalsøra observation centre recorded 18.3C on December 1st, 1998.
Other areas in Møre og Romsdal recorded abnormally high temperatures on Thursday night, including Tafjord (16.8C), Marstein (16.3C) and Valldal (14.4C).