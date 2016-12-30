Advertisement

Norway’s December weather as warm as summer

NTB/The Local
news@thelocal.no
30 December 2016
10:00 CET+01:00
weather climate change

Norway's December weather as warm as summer
Never before has the temperature been this high in Norway at this point in December. Photo: Håkon Mosvold Larsen / SCANPIX
This winter’s mild weather in Norway set a new record on Thursday night.
In the town of Sunndalsøra in Møre og Romsdal county, the thermostat reached 18.1C, the highest temperature ever recorded in Norway this late in December. 
 
That’s also significantly higher than the average temperature of the summer months. The Sunndalsøra observation centre recorded average monthly temperatures of 13.6C in June, 15.8C in July and 14.1C in August. 
 
While 18.1C is the new record for this late in December, Thursday’s high fell just short of the month’s record. The Sunndalsøra observation centre recorded 18.3C on December 1st, 1998. 
 
Other areas in Møre og Romsdal recorded abnormally high temperatures on Thursday night, including Tafjord (16.8C), Marstein (16.3C) and Valldal (14.4C). 
 
 
 
weatherclimate change

