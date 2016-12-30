Advertisement

Here's how much Norwegians spent on Christmas

NTB/The Local
news@thelocal.no
30 December 2016
08:12 CET+01:00
Christmas shoppers on Oslo's Karl Johans Gate. Photo: Erik Johansen / NTB scanpix
From December 1st-24th, Norwegian consumers spent a total of 50 billion kroner ($5.8 billion, €5.5 billion) in the nation’s retail stores.
That figure amounts to each Norwegian spending 9,800 kroner ($1,136, €1,079) in the run-up to Christmas, falling a bit short of Statistics Norway’s estimate that consumers would spend an average of 11,000 kroner on the holiday season. 
 
Not only did overall spending fail to meet expectations, it also appears that more Norwegians opted to wait until the final days to do their Christmas shopping this year. 
 
Consumers spent 50 percent more in the last week before Christmas this year than they did in the same week last year.
 
In the week of December 19th-25th, Norwegians dropped more than 16 billion kroner, according to new figures from the Enterprise Federation of Norway (Virke). 
 
“That’s significant growth considering that […] stores were closed on Christmas Day,” Virke spokesman Bror William Stende said. 
