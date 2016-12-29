Advertisement

Why 2017 will be another huge year for Norway’s royals

NTB/The Local
news@thelocal.no
29 December 2016
10:12 CET+01:00
royalsking haraldqueen sonjacrown prince

Share this article

Why 2017 will be another huge year for Norway’s royals
A busy year awaits on the other side of the Christmas break. Photo: Lise Åserud / NTB scanpix
NTB/The Local
news@thelocal.no
29 December 2016
10:12 CET+01:00
In 2017, both King Harald and Queen Sonja will turn 80. Their birthdays will be celebrated together on May 10th, in addition to several private and public celebrations.
Queen Sonja and King Harald has already a number of big events already planned for next year. Not unexpectedly, there will be more winter sports activities for King Harald. In early February, he will attend the Norwegian ski championships in Lynga and the Royal Family as usual will attend the Holmenkollen Ski festival in March.
 
But before that, there will be some birthdays to celebrate. On February 12th that Princess Astrid will turn 85 years, and on February 21 her brother King Harald will celebrate his 80th birthday. 
 
“It is not certain how the princess will be celebrated yet. The king will be away on his birthday and will celebrate privately. There will be a combined celebration for his and the queen's 80th birthdays on May 10th. That will be the government's gift to them,” Royal Palace communications manager Marianne Hagen told NTB.
 
Queen Sonja will spend part of her 80th birthday on July 4th inaugurating a new project in Dronningparken, where part of the stables building that was originally built for Queen Maud’s horses, will be reintroduced as the Queen Sonja Art Hall, a venue for arts and culture.
 
The royals will also take part in a number of high-profile events, both international and domestic. 
 
In February, there will be a celebration in honour of the 100th anniversary of the first ever Sami national meeting. Finland will spend 2017 celebrating its 100th year of independence and the Norwegian royals will join the main celebration on June 1st. 
 
An official state visit from Iceland is also expected in March.
 
For the Crown Prince Couple, their year will open with participation at the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise’s annual conference and, a bit later, the World Economic Forum in Davos. 
 
On the private front, Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son Marius Borg Høiby will turn 20 and move to the United States, while Princess Ingrid Alexandra will officially become a teenager on January 21st. 
 
The upcoming milestone-packed year follows a 2016 in which the Royal Couple celebrated 25 years on the throne
royalsking haraldqueen sonjacrown prince

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Volunteering abroad: ‘one of the best decisions of my life’

With the world facing a host of new uncertainties as 2016 draws to a close, there’s no better time to make a positive change in the New Year by volunteering abroad. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people’s lives for the better.

Lina Thomsgård: 'I try to break down barriers every day'

Michael Björklund: 'Being a chef is crazy work'

How to get British healthcare no matter where you are

Katrin Ottarsdóttir: 'Loneliness gives me strength'
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Why 2017 will be another huge year for Norway’s royals
  2. Norway deported record number in 2016
  3. Here’s how much Norwegians spent on Christmas
  4. Norway's film industry had its best year in four decades
  5. Norway’s December weather as warm as summer
Advertisement
Advertisement